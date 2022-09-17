Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook

A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000.



The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.

State Game Wardens recently received an OGT (Operation Game Thief) tip that led them to Littlestown, Adams County for... Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission-Southcentral Region on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Authorities say they found the kangaroo wrapped up in a blanket and stashed in a bedroom closet. The creature is in good shape and didn’t require any medical care, the Gettysburg Times reported.

The joey was taken to a “properly licensed facility” where he’ll be cared for, the commission’s Facebook post says.

Investigators found out about the animal when a concerned citizen tipped them off to the would-be seller’s social media post.

The suspect has not been publicly identified and no arrests have been made in the case, Penn Live reported.

“In Pennsylvania it is illegal to possess, import or sell exotic wildlife species without the proper permits,” the commission’s Facebook post says. “These laws are in place to protect the public as well as native wildlife species from the dangers and harm created by improper handling of these exotic species.”

Although authorities say charges are currently being considered, none of them would be more serious than a traffic ticket.