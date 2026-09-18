Former 'Bachelor' Joey Graziadei named to next season of 'The Traitors'

After wooing audiences on "The Bachelor" and showing off his moves on "Dancing With the Stars," Joey Graziadei will return to reality TV next year to compete on next season of "The Traitors."

The Montgomery County native was one of 23 cast members announced Friday for the Peacock show, which is hosted by Alan Cumming. He'll be competing alongside a number of other celebrities, including "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Bianca Del Rio, Broadway darling Kristin Chenoweth and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'" Whitney Leavitt.

"The Traitors" is a twist on a murder mystery game, where a few cast members are secretly chosen as traitors who must attempt to eliminate other players. The remaining participants, called faithfuls, must figure out who the traitors are and vote them out of the Scottish castle. But while the identities of the traitors are hidden from the faithfuls, the audience is in the loop the whole time.

"There's no turning back now. What do you think my fate is?" Graziadei wrote Friday in an Instagram post, asking fans to decide whether they think he'll be a traitor or a faithful.

Graziadei first rose to fame on Season 20 of ABC's "The Bachelorette," where he was ultimately named the runner-up. He was then named as "The Bachelor," where he got engaged to his current fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, during the final rose ceremony, which aired in March 2024. Later, he was cast on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars," ultimately winning the dance competition.

In June, Graziadei re-proposed to Anderson, and the pair have plans to get married in 2027. On Friday, Anderson posted on her Instagram story saying that she'd be running Graziadei's social media account while he was away in Scotland.

"Hmmm I wonder who's controlling his instagram while he's in the castle?" she wrote. "They’re probably super funny & hot...any guesses?"

Graziadei's Instagram bio now reads "Haud yer wheesht," which is a Scottish phrase meaning be quiet. His story post about the news also includes a fake Scottish ID card with his name and headshot photo from the show.

The sixth season of "The Traitors" will premiere in early 2027, although no official date has been announced. Other prominent cast members include "Love Island" announcer Iain Stirling, "Lord of the Rings" star Dominic Monaghan and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Graziadei won't be the first local player in the game. In Season 5, the cast included Donna Kelce, mom to former Eagles center Jason Kelce, and Coatesville native Johnny Weir.

Throughout the popular show, which has won 15 Emmys, contestants are asked to take part in missions to earn money, round tables where they discuss their theories and decisions to banish fellow players. On Wednesday, Peacock announced that it had ordered three more seasons in addition to the upcoming one.