More Events:

July 10, 2025

Back-to-school summer bus tour to hand out free backpacks and supplies

The School District of Philadelphia's annual initiative has seven stops scheduled between July 28 and Aug. 15.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly School Supplies
Back to school bus tour @PhillySchools/Facebook

The School District of Philadelphia will give out free backpacks and school supplies at seven stops on its bus tour in July and August.

A back-to-school bus will tour the city later this summer, delivering free backpacks, supplies and snacks ahead of the new school year.

The School District of Philadelphia's annual initiative kicks off Monday, July 28 at the School of the Future in Fairmount Park. The bus continues on to six more stops in August: the Fashion District, Martin Luther King High School, George Washington High School, Citizens Bank Park, Roosevelt Mall and Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium. Each event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MORE: Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival promises seven hours of live music in West Philly

Families can enter raffles and claim free backpacks and school supplies. There also will be snacks, frozen treats, games and educational activities. School district representatives can help parents register their kids for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and set up Parent Portal accounts. 

The first four stops of the tour will offer the vaccines and physicals required for school attendance at a low cost. Here's where to find the bus:

Stop  AddressDate 
School of the Future 4021 Parkside Ave.  Monday, July 28 
 Fashion District Philadelphia901 Market St. Friday, Aug. 1 
 Martin Luther King High School  6100 Stenton Ave. Monday, Aug. 4
George Washington High School  10175 Bustleton Ave.  Wednesday, Aug. 6 
Citizens Bank Park 1 Citizens Bank WaySaturday, Aug. 9 
 Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium  1627 W. Hunting Park Ave. Tuesday, Aug. 12 
Roosevelt Mall 2329 Cottman Ave. Friday, Aug. 15 

Back-to-School Bus Tour

July 28 to Aug. 15
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free
Various locations

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Family-Friendly School Supplies

