Back-to-school summer bus tour to hand out free backpacks and supplies

A back-to-school bus will tour the city later this summer, delivering free backpacks, supplies and snacks ahead of the new school year.

The School District of Philadelphia's annual initiative kicks off Monday, July 28 at the School of the Future in Fairmount Park. The bus continues on to six more stops in August: the Fashion District, Martin Luther King High School, George Washington High School, Citizens Bank Park, Roosevelt Mall and Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium. Each event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families can enter raffles and claim free backpacks and school supplies. There also will be snacks, frozen treats, games and educational activities. School district representatives can help parents register their kids for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and set up Parent Portal accounts.

The first four stops of the tour will offer the vaccines and physicals required for school attendance at a low cost. Here's where to find the bus:

Stop Address Date School of the Future 4021 Parkside Ave. Monday, July 28 Fashion District Philadelphia 901 Market St. Friday, Aug. 1 Martin Luther King High School 6100 Stenton Ave. Monday, Aug. 4 George Washington High School 10175 Bustleton Ave. Wednesday, Aug. 6 Citizens Bank Park 1 Citizens Bank Way Saturday, Aug. 9 Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium 1627 W. Hunting Park Ave. Tuesday, Aug. 12 Roosevelt Mall 2329 Cottman Ave. Friday, Aug. 15 Back-to-School Bus Tour

July 28 to Aug. 15

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free

Various locations

