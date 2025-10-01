More Events:

BalletX to celebrate 20th anniversary with two-week retrospective this fall

Upcoming programs at Suzanne Roberts Theatre revisit standout works and debut a new world premiere

BalletX - WilmaTheater_PHL_WhitneyBrowne-4952 Whitney Browne/For BalletX

Dancers: Francesca Forcella, Jared Kelly

BalletX will mark its 20th anniversary this fall with a two-week retrospective at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, celebrating two decades of contemporary ballet with two distinct programs and a new world premiere.

The 20th Anniversary Retrospective, running Oct. 29 through Nov. 9, will highlight some of the company’s most acclaimed works from its 20-year history.

Program A: The First Decade (Oct. 29–Nov. 2) revisits pieces from 2005 to 2014, including Matthew Neenan’s Frequencies and Sunset, o639 Hours, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Still@Life, Edwaard Liang’s Largo, and Nicolo Fonte’s Beautiful Decay. The Oct. 30 performance includes a post-show discussion, and the Oct. 31 show features a family-friendly Halloween costume contest.

Program B: The Second Decade (Nov. 5–9) features works from 2015 to 2024 by Trey McIntyre, Jo Stromgren, Jennifer Archibald, and Nicola Wills, and concludes with a world premiere by rehearsal director Keelan Whitmore.

The celebration begins with a 20th Anniversary Gala on Tuesday, Oct. 28, including a cocktail hour, special performance, and dance party with live DJs.

Tickets for both programs and the gala are available at balletx.org

BalletX's 20th Anniversary Retrospective

Program A runs Oct. 29 to Nov.2
Program B runs Nov. 5-9
Suzanne Roberts Theatre
480 S. Broad St. 
Philadelphia, PA 19146

