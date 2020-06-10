More Events:

June 10, 2020

West Philly's Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll goes virtual for 2020

Help support local businesses by purchasing $1 raffle tickets

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Local Businesses
Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll Courtesy of/University City District

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll in West Philly will be a virtual event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raffle tickets can be purchased online for chances to win prize packs from local businesses.

West Philly's Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll is going virtual for 2020 due to COVID-19. At the popular, end-of-summer street festival, businesses offer $1 deals up and down the avenue, plus there's live music and family-friendly entertainment.

While crowds can't gather together this year for the event, the University City District remains determined to recreate it online.

RELATED: Map highlights black-owned restaurants in Philly | MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day

Through June 24, the community can support Baltimore Avenue businesses by purchasing $1 raffle tickets for chances to win one of three prize packs featuring gift certificates and goods.

Every dollar raised will be evenly distributed among the participating businesses, which include Dock Street Brewery, Vientiane Cafe, Curio Theatre Company, Renata’s Kitchen, Dahlak and many more.

Raffle tickets can be purchased online. Winners will be selected on June 26 and notified shortly after.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Local Businesses Philadelphia COVID-19 Business Coronavirus West Philly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: John Hightower
060420JohnHightower

Police

Philadelphia pledges major police reform, eliminates department's proposed budget increase
Philly council defund police

Health News

Rubber bullets used by police on protesters can kill, blind or maim for life
Police Rubber Bullets

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' MVP over the last decade, the Wentz-Foles debate won't die, more
Wentz-Foles_060920_usat

Food & Drink

Map highlights black-owned restaurants in Philly
Tasties restaurant

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved