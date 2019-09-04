Bam Margera intervention with Dr. Phil set to air on Oprah Winfrey Network

The intervention between Dr. Phil McGraw and Bam Margera is coming to the psychologist's show, a month after the "Jackass" star pleaded for his help on social media.



Margera, 38 and a Chester County native, will appear on "The Dr. Phil Show" on Monday, Sept. 9 with his mother, April Margera, and his wife, Nicole Boyd. The show will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network.



"When I see a young man that's in trouble and asking for help — my ears prick up," Dr. Phil says to Margera in a teaser clip of the episode obtained by TMZ, referring to the pro-skateboarder's urgency in seeking his help in early August.

The teaser shows Margera fighting with his mother and wife. April Margera tell Bam, "You are addicted to drama and entitlement," to which her son replies, "I don't want to talk to you ever again."

In another brief clip following his outburst to his mother, Margera yells at Boyd, "You don't listen. You don't follow rules." Dr. Phil chimes in, noting that his "yelling" is "purely abusive."

Following his intervention with Dr. Phil, Margera agreed to go back to rehab. The trip was ill-fated – after spending only a couple of days at a treatment facility, Margera left only to be arrested in Los Angeles for causing a disturbance in a hotel lobby. He was readmitted to rehab following his arrest.

The star most recently was hospitalized for an edema, which is swelling in the body caused by blood vessels leaking fluid into the surrounding tissue. He has since been released.

This was Margera's fifth time in rehab. On New Year's Eve, the former pro skateboarder announced he was going back to rehab for the third time. After only 10 days in treatment, he wrote an eight-page letter explaining why he decided to leave.

In March, he ranted about his wife and manager on Instagram resulting in his family committing him to a behavior health facility just days later.

