May 11, 2020

Barbuzzo selling dalgona iced coffee inspired by its budino dessert

The drink will only be available for a limited time

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Barbuzzo iced coffee Courtesy of/Barbuzzo

A budino-inspired salted caramel dalgona iced coffee is available at Barbuzzo for a limited time.

A favorite dessert at the Mediterranean restaurant and bar Barbuzzo is the salted caramel budino. 

It's a delicious treat that Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran sometimes reinvent into a limited-edition special. Past creations include budino-stuffed cruffins and budino-stuffed choco tacos.

This week, there's a new adaption to drool over. Tuesday through Saturday, Barbuzzo will sell a budino-inspired salted caramel dalgona iced coffee.

The base of the beverage is a salted caramel iced milk and it's topped with whipped coffee, crème fraiche whip, chocolate crumble and some Maldon sea salt.

Beginning Tuesday at 11 a.m., it can be pre-ordered for same-day pickup on the restaurant's website. People will be able to get their drink on the day they order between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Dalgona coffee is one of the latest trends taking over social media. The whipped coffee first went viral in South Korea earlier this year and now many are making their own versions in quarantine and posting their photogenic creations to Instagram and TikTok.

Sinead Cummings
