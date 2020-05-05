More Events:

May 05, 2020

Get fresh produce delivered with Dig's new Farm Box

Orders include seven to nine vegetables that will rotate each week

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Dig's Farm Box Courtesy of/Dig

Dig, which has a location in Rittenhouse, is selling fresh produce. The Farm Box includes seven to nine vegetables that will rotate each week. It's available for pickup and delivery.

The fast-casual eatery Dig opened its first Philadelphia location in January, bringing a new lunch option to Rittenhouse.

The chain is vegetable-forward, serving customizable bowls of locally-sourced produce and meats. Currently, the farm-fresh fare can be ordered online for delivery or pickup, while the dining room is closed due to social distancing guidelines.

There's also the new option to purchase Dig's Farm Box filled with vegetables. 

RELATED: Marc Vetri, Kalaya among five Philly nominees for James Beard Awards | Oyster House selling clambake kit, now offering pickup and delivery

Offered as an alternative to stocking up on veggies at the grocery store, the Farm Box costs $24 for pickup and $26 for delivery. Each box includes seven to nine vegetables that will rotate each week.

Dig is working with local suppliers and producers, as well as growers within their larger network to obtain the produce.

Orders can be placed through Dig's website and through the company's app. The Rittenhouse store's hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Same-day, free delivery is available for those within the eatery's zone. For those who do not live in Digs' delivery area, getting an order to your home still may be possible through GrubHub, UberEats or another third party delivery service.

If you've been eating lots of empty calories in self-quarantine (No judgement here!) and want to get back on the healthy eating track, then stockpiling some fresh veggies you can cook at home may be a helpful way to start.

