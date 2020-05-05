Get fresh produce delivered with Dig's new Farm Box

The fast-casual eatery Dig opened its first Philadelphia location in January, bringing a new lunch option to Rittenhouse.

The chain is vegetable-forward, serving customizable bowls of locally-sourced produce and meats. Currently, the farm-fresh fare can be ordered online for delivery or pickup, while the dining room is closed due to social distancing guidelines.

There's also the new option to purchase Dig's Farm Box filled with vegetables.

Offered as an alternative to stocking up on veggies at the grocery store, the Farm Box costs $24 for pickup and $26 for delivery. Each box includes seven to nine vegetables that will rotate each week.

Dig is working with local suppliers and producers, as well as growers within their larger network to obtain the produce.



Orders can be placed through Dig's website and through the company's app. The Rittenhouse store's hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Same-day, free delivery is available for those within the eatery's zone. For those who do not live in Digs' delivery area, getting an order to your home still may be possible through GrubHub, UberEats or another third party delivery service.

If you've been eating lots of empty calories in self-quarantine (No judgement here!) and want to get back on the healthy eating track, then stockpiling some fresh veggies you can cook at home may be a helpful way to start.