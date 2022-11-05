Barstool Sportsbook promo code: $1k CFB risk-free bet, $150 NFL TD bonus

Each of these offers are available to any prospective bettors in states where the Barstool Sportsbook app is available. You can choose between a $1k risk-free bet or a $150 TD bonus when you click on the appropriate link and enter our Barstool Sportsbook promo code at sign-up.

A huge football weekend has arrived and you can use our Barstool Sportsbook promo code for one of two great offers. The first is a $1k risk-free bet for any college football or NFL game when you click here and enter Barstool promo code VOICE1000. The second is a $150 TD bonus for any NFL game when you click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150.

There are a ton of huge matchups on the college football and NFL dockets this weekend. Without question, the biggest matchup on Saturday features the #1 Tennessee Volunteers, who will travel to Georgia to take on the #3 Bulldogs. On Sunday, two division leaders will square off as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tennessee Titans. You can be on either of these games or any other football game with our Barstool Sportsbook promo code offer.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000 for a $1,000 risk-free bet. Click here and enter Barstool promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150 to bet $20, win $150 if either team scores a touchdown.

Get a $1k risk-free bet with Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000

Barstool Sportsbook's risk-free bet offer is one of the best in the industry due to the flexible nature of the offer. You can use this risk-free bet on any game or player market in any game this weekend. This includes any college football or NFL Week 9 game. If your first bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will give you a second chance.

For example, if you bet $550 on #3 Georgia to take down #1 Tennessee, you'll either walk away with cash winnings and your $550 bet or Barstool will issue a $550 site credit refund to your account. In that case, you'd be able to bet on any other college football or NFL game this weekend with your site credit.

Sign up with our Barstool Sportsbook promo code

Any bettor with interest in the $1,000 risk-free bet offer from Barstool Sportsbook can get started by completing a few steps. Be sure to enter our Barstool promo code at sign-up to lock in your preferred bonus.

Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICE1000. Provide the necessary information to create an account. Confirm you're in a state where the app is available and sports betting is legal. Select a deposit method and add money to your account. Choose any football game this weekend. Place a first bet of up to $1,000 on any game or player market.

If your first bet wins, you'll earn a cash profit and get back your initial wager. If your first bet loses, you'll receive a site credit refund in sportsbook bonus cash. You can use this money on other games, regardless of whether those games are part of the same league you initially wagered on.

Bet $20, win $150 NFL Week 9 TD bonus

Some bettors prefer a lower-cost new user promo. While a $20 initial wager might seem like a higher entry point than some other promos on the market, it's tied to a very likely outcome. Signing up with promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150 will unlock a bet $20, win $150 offer, which pays out a $150 bonus if either NFL team in the Week 9 game of your choice scores a touchdown. Your $20 wager doesn't even have to win for the bonus to convey.

For example, if you bet $20 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win, but Tennessee wins the game 14-0, you'd still win the $150 bonus by virtue of a touchdown having been scored.

Bet $20, win $150 if either NFL team in the game of your choice scores a TD when you click here and enter Barstool promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150.