Barstool Sportsbook promo code: Eagles-Vikings MNF $150 bonus

The Eagles-Vikings Monday Night Football game can help you earn a profit with Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150. That's because Barstool Sportsbook's latest new user promo gives players the chance to Bet $20, Get $150 if the Eagles or Vikings complete a pass.

Use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150 at sign-up to get a $150 bonus on a $20 bet if a pass is completed by either team.

Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts will lead their respective teams on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field. They combined to complete 41 passes during Week 1 in impressive winning efforts. This is expected to be a close game, and it’s hard to predict the outcome with certainty. However, there are two sure things. A pass will be completed, and if you opt in, you will get a $150 bonus when it happens.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150 to secure the can’t-miss $150 payout.

Barstool Sportsbook promo code key takeaways

There are a pair of distinct elements at play. As we have stated, the $150 is a foregone conclusion, because there will be completed passes. This reward will be secured as soon as that condition has been met. When the game ends, the $150 will appear in your account in the form of sportsbook bonus cash.

Meanwhile, your $20 bet that you make to comply with the terms will be in play. A $20 wager will be enough to unlock the $150 bonus offer, but you are not required to stick to this increment. As long as you bet at least $20, you will get the $150 bonus. This gives you an opportunity to make a larger bet that is essentially on the house.

For example, let’s say that you wager $150 on the Eagles to win. This will trigger the release of the bonus after the game is over no matter what. In the meantime, when you are following the game, you are in the driver’s seat. Even if your $20 bet settles as a loss, you will pick up the $150 bonus.

Activate the Barstool Sportsbook promo code

Signing up for a Barstool Sportsbook account only requires completing a few steps. Here's how to get in on the action:

here Most importantly, clickand use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150. Provide your name, date of birth, and other identifying information to establish your account. When that info has been entered, your location will be verified to comply with gaming regulations. After that, download the app. It is especially important to enter the code manually if you have been using the app to set up your account. Next, make a deposit using online banking, a credit or debit card, PayPal, or another approved method. Finally, make a $20+ non-parlay wager, and you will get a $150 reward when a pass is completed.

Additional bonus opportunities for players

You will become eligible for all bonus offers for established users after you make your first cash bet. They are offered on an ongoing basis, and you never know what Barstool Sportsbook will come up with next. There are merchandise giveaways, sportsbook betting cash offers, and other limited time opportunities to take advantage of.

Click right here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code VOICEFOOTBALL150 to accept this promotional offer for first-time users. You will get a guaranteed $150 payout to get started, and the account will continue to provide value going forward.