Watch a glow-in-the-dark parade on the water at Bartram's Gardens

On Friday, Sept. 28, Mural Arts Philadelphia will host a nighttime parade on the Schuylkill River, as part of the ongoing Art@Bartram's collaboration.

The glow-in-the-dark parade of musicians and puppets will float downstream from Lindbergh Boulevard through Bartram's Gardens to the banks of the Schuylkill.



Guests can also enjoy a DJ, food trucks and art activities beneath the night sky.



The event is free to attend and will take place from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28

6-9 p.m. | Free

Bartram's Garden

5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143

