September 24, 2018

Watch a glow-in-the-dark parade on the water at Bartram's Gardens

Event is part of the ongoing Art@Bartram's collaboration

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Parades
Carroll - Tide Field Art Installation at Bartram's Garden Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Tri-color bouys in the Schuylkill River near Bartram's Garden are part of an art installation by artist Stacy Levy and Mural Arts Philadelphia.

On Friday, Sept. 28, Mural Arts Philadelphia will host a nighttime parade on the Schuylkill River, as part of the ongoing Art@Bartram's collaboration.

The glow-in-the-dark parade of musicians and puppets will float downstream from Lindbergh Boulevard through Bartram's Gardens to the banks of the Schuylkill.

Guests can also enjoy a DJ, food trucks and art activities beneath the night sky.

The event is free to attend and will take place from 6 to 9 p.m.

Lighthouse Parade

Friday, Sept. 28
6-9 p.m. | Free
Bartram's Garden
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143

