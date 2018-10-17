More Events:

October 17, 2018

Beauty Blitz is just $5 to attend and includes manicures, braid bar and more

No need to spend a fortune to enjoy an evening of pampering

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Beauty Experts
manicure Photo by Designecologist/ from Pexels

Beauty Blitz at the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center is back on Tuesday, Oct. 23. 

For $5, you can enjoy an evening of pampering by local beauty experts that will include a braid bar, manicures, a brow bar and beauty samples.

RELATED: This Halloween makeup look is trending on Pinterest | Made in Philadelphia Fall Market will return for a second year

While getting glam, you can sip on wine from Ampel Wine. Then after, snap a pic in the photo booth.

Nauteya Whyee, a professional makeup artist with a big following on Instagram, will present a live makeup demo.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online.

Fall Beauty Blitz

Tuesday, Oct. 23
5-7 p.m. | $5 admission
The Market & Shops at the Comcast Center
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103

