Beauty Blitz is just $5 to attend and includes manicures, braid bar and more

October 17, 2018
Beauty Blitz at the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center is back on Tuesday, Oct. 23.
For $5, you can enjoy an evening of pampering by local beauty experts that will include a braid bar, manicures, a brow bar and beauty samples.
While getting glam, you can sip on wine from Ampel Wine. Then after, snap a pic in the photo booth.
Nauteya Whyee, a professional makeup artist with a big following on Instagram, will present a live makeup demo.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
5-7 p.m. | $5 admission
The Market & Shops at the Comcast Center
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.