Beauty Blitz is just $5 to attend and includes manicures, braid bar and more

Beauty Blitz at the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center is back on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

For $5, you can enjoy an evening of pampering by local beauty experts that will include a braid bar, manicures, a brow bar and beauty samples.

While getting glam, you can sip on wine from Ampel Wine. Then after, snap a pic in the photo booth.

Nauteya Whyee, a professional makeup artist with a big following on Instagram, will present a live makeup demo.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

5-7 p.m. | $5 admission

The Market & Shops at the Comcast Center

1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.