December 04, 2024

'Bel-Air' renewed for fourth and final season on Peacock after leaving viewers on a cliffhanger

The last eight episodes of the drama, inspired by 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' are coming soon, the streaming service said.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
bel-air season 4 Greg Gayne/Peacock

Season 3 of 'Bel-Air' ended on a major cliffhanger, and Peacock said the drama will return soon for a fourth and final season.

Graduation is looming for the characters of Peacock's "Bel-Air," which will return for its fourth and final season on the streaming service. 

The last installment of the gritty reimagining of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is "coming soon," Peacock announced Tuesday on social media with a video featuring the drama's cast. The fourth season will have eight episodes, Deadline reported. Each previous season, including the most recent one that finished airing in October, had 10 episodes.

"Bel-Air" follows West Philadelphia teenager Will, played by actual West Philly resident and University of the Arts alum Jabari Banks, on a complicated journey from the streets of his hometown to his luxurious new home with his relatives, the Banks family, in the posh Los Angeles Bel-Air neighborhood. The show so far has served up loads of juicy personal drama while also grappling with larger societal issues. It has also brought back original "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cast members like Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Watson-Johnson and Daphne Maxwell Reid.

Season 3 spoilers ahead:

The most recent season saw Will working at an elite country club during the summer after junior year while grappling with a love triangle involving himself, Lisa (Simone Joy Jones) and Jackie (Jazlyn Martin). He also found time to scheme up an ambitious business plan with his cousin, Carlton (Olly Sholotan), who was struggling to rebuild his reputation after a stint in rehab. 

Meanwhile, Will's Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) faced relationship struggles, his cousin Hilary (Coco Jones) found herself caught between two very different love interests, and the Banks' house manager Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) faced dangerous people from his past. The season ended with Hilary's chaotic wedding day, followed by a major medical emergency that left viewers on a cliffhanger. The final season will presumably see Will dealing with major life decisions during his senior year of high school.

The series was inspired by a viral 2019 trailer that reimagined the beloved '90s sitcom. Among the executive producers for "Bel-Air" are Morgan Cooper, who created the trailer, and West Philly native Will Smith, who starred in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." "Bel-Air" became Peacock's most-watched original premiere when the first season debuted in 2022. Season 2, which premiered in February 2023, then became Peacock’s most watched original sophomore series. The drama was renewed for a third season in March 2023, marking the first official renewal for the show, since it was originally picked up for two seasons in 2020.

