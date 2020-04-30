Bells to ring across Pennsylvania on Sunday in support of health care workers

Houses of worship and residents across Pennsylvania are encouraged to ring bells Sunday night as part of an event honoring the front-line workers of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bells Across Pennsylvania has been organized to support health care providers, first responders, grocery store employees, pharmacy workers and others deemed essential workers. Residents are asked to ring bells for three minutes beginning at 7 p.m.

The Pennsylvania State Mayors' Association is organizing the event and encouraging the leaders of towns and municipalities to participate in some way. The organization has declared Sunday "Bells Across Pennsylvania Day."

Officials from West Chester, Kennett Square and Parkesburg, Chester County already have announced that their towns will participate. Churches across Lehigh Valley also have indicated they will ring their bells.

Event organizers are encouraging residents to show additional support for front-line workers by sending postcards to essential workers or holding social distancing events, such as virtual parties, Fox 43 reported.

Similar events have been held in Spain, France and Italy, where residents began nightly tributes by stepping outside their front doors to applaud, play music or bang pots and pans.

The Pennsylvania organizers chose bells in honor of the Liberty Bell, North Central Pa reported. Bells have been considered a symbol of communal gratitude since the American Revolution.

Anyone with questions regarding "Bells Across Pennsylvania Day" can call (412) 508-6873 or email pamayors@pamayors.org.