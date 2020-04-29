More News:

April 29, 2020

Coronavirus crisis forcing Pennsylvania farmers to euthanize chickens

Flocks growing beyond control as processing plants close

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Agriculture Euthanasia
Euthanize chickens pennsylvania farmers William Moreland/Unsplash.com

More than 200,000 chickens have been euthanized in Pennsylvania over the past month. Demand for meat and eggs has slowed during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving farmers struggling to manage increased flocks.

More than 200,000 chickens have been euthanized in Pennsylvania over the past month due to decreasing demand for animal products amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to industry officials.

Reduced demand from meat processing plants is leaving farmers with too many chickens, Christian Herr, the executive vice president of the PennAG Industries Association, told PennLive. Unable to sell their birds, the farmers are being forced to euthanize portions of their flocks. 

Additionally, the number of workers at some farms has decreased due to employees getting sick, limiting the capacity to care for so many animals. As many as 250,000 chickens have been killed. 

Two poultry processing plants closed in Pennsylvania after workers contracted COVID-19, forcing farms connected to them to euthanize some of their chickens, Vice reported Friday. 

Demand for eggs at some Pennsylvania farms also has decreased, leading to the possibility that more birds will be put down, The Morning Call reported Monday. 

Lehigh Valley farmer Josh Zimmerman was facing losses of at least $15,000 due to increased spending on chicken food. He was advised to either increase egg sales to 30,000 per day or euthanize half of his 80,000 chickens. The farm opted to host egg sales.

The issue extends beyond Pennsylvania. More than 1 million chickens reportedly will be euthanized nationwide because business shutdowns have slowed demand. 

Milk and produce farmers across the country also have experienced business disruptions due to processing plant shutdowns. Some farmers reportedly are dumping their milk or plowing over their produce, because they are unable to sell it.  

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Agriculture Euthanasia Pennsylvania Meat Coronavirus COVID-19 Farming Chickens

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ten defensive ends the Eagles could still add via free agency or trade
ziggy-ansah_042920_usat

Waste

Don't flush disinfectant wipes; put them in trash along with face masks and gloves, Philly officials plead
COVID-10 Wipes Flush

Illness

Six new COVID-19 symptoms confirmed by CDC
New COVID-19 symptoms

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Drafting Jalen Hurts puts more pressure, criticism on pretty much everyone
102919HowieRoseman

Animals

Vote to name the newest little blue penguin chick at Adventure Aquarium
Little Blue Pengiun naming

Graduations

Facebook to stream a virtual graduation ceremony with Oprah, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X
Oprah Winfrey

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved