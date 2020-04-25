More Culture:

April 25, 2020

Philly band creates online music festival streaming inside of video game Minecraft

Pussy Riot, Cherry Glazer, Cowgirl Clue, Enjoy, and more will perform beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at Block by Blockwest

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Festival Video Games
block by block west.jpg Courier Club/Facebook

Courier Club, a Philadelphia based band, has founded a virtual music festival that concert goers will be able to attend while social distancing. Block by Blockwest streams inside of the video game Minecraft Saturday, April 25 at 3 p.m., and is free to attend for those who have the game already installed on their computers.

One Philadelphia band has created a virtual festival which will take place inside of a video game Saturday afternoon. 

Courier Club, a band comprised of Philly natives, created the "Block by Blockwest" music festival to stream inside of Minecraft while live concerts and festivals are banned amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event will begin steaming April 25 at 3 p.m. in the game, and feature acts such as Pussy Riot, Cherry Glazer, Cowgirl Clue, Enjoy, and more. 

The acts will perform across three virtual stages. A VIP lounge, a chat room with band members, additional games, and a merchandise tent will also be built into the larger show for concert attendees to interact with. 

Minecraft is a video game designed in 2009 that can be played with only a personal computer. The game centers on using block-like shapes to build virtual buildings and even landscapes. Users also create block-headed avatars which they can use in the game to do various things, now which now includes attending Minecraft concerts. 

The video game has been used for several other virtual music festivals, even prior to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2018, "Coalchella" streamed via Minecraft, and 40 artists performed. On Friday, another called "Square Garden" took place via the video game, with proceeds donated to the nonprofit Feeding America in light of the public health crisis.

For "Block by Blockwest" bands will stream pre-recorded live music that has never been heard before, and some will even operate their Minecraft avatars to perform while the music is streaming, reported WHYY. 

In a video tutorial, the founding band Courier Club tells of their motivations for the festival, in bringing together music vans virtually.

"Block by Blockwest aims to forge a hub of human connectivity in this time of social distancing through online acts, competitive mini games, a vast art gallery featuring a rising fine artist, as well as a handful of other features for the festival goer to explore," said the band in the video.

Users simply need to download a copy of the Minecraft: Java Edition, which Courier Club says runs around the price of your average concert ticket to attend the festival Saturday. Additional instructions for getting to the festival are included in the video shown below. 


Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Festival Video Games Philadelphia Festival Coronavirus Bands COVID-19 Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Highlights, scouting reports and fit for Eagles' second-round pick Jalen Hurts
Jalen-Hurts-Pass_042420_usat

Government

CARES Act restrictions prevent New Jersey from utilizing full benefits, Gov. Murphy claims
New Jersey CARES Act

Mental Health

Coronavirus anxiety approaching clinical levels in 40% of respondents to Jefferson survey
Anxiety Jefferson Coronavirus

Eagles

Highlights, scouting reports and fit for Eagles' second-round pick Jalen Hurts
Jalen-Hurts-Pass_042420_usat

Shopping

You can send a friend a Gritty-themed gift box from Philly's Open House
Gritty gift box from Open House

Entertainment

'Club MTV' returning for one-night special with DJ D-Nice
Club MTV with DJ D-Nice

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved