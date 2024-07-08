Blue Cross Blue Shield Association recognizes IBX program that supports health care innovations

An Independence Blue Cross program that supports innovations to boost health care outcomes, reduce barriers to care and lower costs has been recognized by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Independence has received BCBSA's Brand Innovation Award for its Clinical Care Innovation Program. The program funds grants and collaborations aimed at improving the delivery of health care services, refining cutting-edge models of care and implemented proven health care initiatives.

Over the years, the program has supported projects focused on maternal health, opioid use disorder treatments, palliative care for patients with dementia and caregiver support for seriously ill patients. It also has backed experimental programs on remote patient monitoring, behavioral health and health equity.

"We are extremely proud to receive this award and appreciate the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's recognition of our Clinical Care Innovation Program's impact to date and the potential to improve health care for our members and in the communities we serve," Independence President and CEO Gregory E. Deavens said.

"The shared journey we've been on with health systems and specialty groups helps to mature value-based care programs and accelerate improvements in care delivery that we can measure, replicate, and scale."

The Brand Innovation Award was created in 2011 to promote innovation health care solutions. This is the first time IBX has won.