More Health:

April 26, 2019

You'll never believe what the newest trending dairy-free milk is made with

Watch out oat milk, banana milk is here — and tastes great in coffee, cereal and smoothies

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Vegan
banana almond milk Photo courtesy/Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond's banana almond milk is available in select Philly grocers.

Just to rattle of some ingredients in a standard smoothie, one might use spinach or kale, perhaps some frozen blueberries, probably some banana and a healthy pour of almond milk to blend it all together.

Now, Blue Diamond, one of the most popular almond milk brands, has combined the latter two ingredients of this smoothie and created a new-to-the-market vegan milk alternative: Banana milk.

“We blended the smooth, creamy goodness of Unsweetened Almond Breeze Almond milk with real bananas for a deliciously satisfying treat that contains half a banana in every serving,” Blue Diamond explains on their website.

RELATED READ: Lactose-free (and dairy-full!) ice cream is the brainchild of two Villanova grads

Of course, there are a few other ingredients to the milk than just almonds, water and banana. Calcium carbonate, potassium citrate, natural flavors, sea salt, sunflower lecithin, glean gum, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2 and D-aplha-tocopherol (natural Vitamin E) are also listed on the banana milk's ingredients list.

That said, banana milk is actually pretty healthy. The standard one-cup serving clocks 80 calories, 15 grams of carbohydrates, 12 grams of sugar, two grams of protein, 150 milligrams of sodium and a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals. Of course, plain and unsweetened almond milk is probably a little healthier — it’s lighter in calories and sugar — but all sugar found in banana milk is naturally occurring from the bananas.

As for the flavor — because, as we know, banana-flavored things can be ... pretty gross — Cooking Light explains it to be creamier than other dairy-free milks and boasts a “pleasant (but not overwhelming) sweetness, and even tastes pretty good in coffee.” 

Learn more about Blue Diamond’s banana almond milk here, including where you can find the product locally. Or, if you're more of the DIY-type, try making banana milk yourself with this recipe

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Vegan United States Milk Bananas Healthy Food Almonds

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' selection of Andre Dillard
042619AndreDillard

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Eagles

20 players who make sense for the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft
030319AJBrown

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved