Blue Ridge Beef recalls pet food due to potential salmonella, listeria contamination

Blue Ridge Beef is recalling some pet food due to potential salmonella and listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall includes 1,080 pounds of the brand's Kitten Mix and 1,380 pounds of Puppy Mix, which were sold between Jan. 3 through Jan. 24 in nine states, including Pennsylvania, the FDA said. Blue Ridge Beef sells "100% pure raw pet food," according to the company's website.

MORE: Rising pregnancy-related deaths should be 'urgent public health priority,' researchers say

Samples of the Blue Ridge Beef puppy and kitten mix were collected last month due to customer complaint of animal illness, and the products tested positive for salmonella and listeria, according to the FDA.

While salmonella and listeria can affect the animals eating the food, there is also risk to humans from handling the contaminated pet products, especially if they haven't thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to the pet food, the FDA said.

Healthy people infected with salmonella or listeria may experience some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, salmonella and listeria can result in more serious ailments like arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. People exhibiting these signs after having contact with the recalled products should contact their healthcare providers, the FDA said.

Pets with salmonella or listeria infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting, according to the FDA. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Pets that have been infected but are otherwise healthy can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If a pet has consumed the recalled pet food and shows any of these symptoms, pet owners should contact a veterinarian.

The recalled pet food was sold in two-pound logs and packaged in clear plastic. The affected products' lot numbers, which are stamped in the clips on the ends of the bags, were Kitten Mix Lot # N26 0114 and Puppy Mix Lot # N25 1230.

Anyone who has the recalled food should avoid feeding it to any animals and should return it to the store or destroy it in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access, the FDA said. People who have the affected items should also wash and sanitize their hands, along with any utensils, food bowls, cups and storage containers that came in contact with the recalled food.