Republican Bob Healey looks to unseat Andy Kim in N.J.'s 3rd Congressional District

Bob Healey knows he's an unconventional candidate. A former punk rocker for the Philadelphia-based band The Ghouls, Healey's resume doesn't scream member of Congress, but he's folded it into his campaign for New Jersey's 3rd District.

"While my mosh pit days may be behind me, I still know how to throw an elbow and get things done." he says in a campaign ad featuring a Biden doppelgänger strumming guitar as gray-haired men in suits bop along. "Enough of this madness, we need a change."

The 2022 race for New Jersey's 3rd District, which spans the state east to west and includes most of Burlington County and parts of Ocean County., marks Healey's first foray into politics. In the Republican primary, he defeated opponents Nicholas Ferrera, a realtor and lawyer, and Ian Smith, the owner of Atilis Gym who infamously ignored state COVID-19 restrictions.

Upon his primary victory, Healey promised to "be a check and balance on the Biden agenda and turn this country around." He faces Democratic incumbent Andy Kim in the general election on Nov. 8.

Since ending his musical career, Healey has taken the reins of his father's ship manufacturing company, the Viking Yacht Co., which is based in New Gretna, Burlington County. Also born and raised in Burlington County, Healey received a degree in finance from St. Joseph's University before settling down in Moorestown.

He is involved in a number of philanthropic organizations, including the Healey International Relief Foundation, Gleneayre Equestrian Program and Healey Education Foundation. His LinkedIn profile also lists several yoga certifications, as well as membership in World War I and Revolutionary War reenactment groups.

On the issues, Healey emphasizes the economy, school choice and law and order. He pledges to support "a constitutional amendment that requires a balanced budget and a new law requiring a supermajority vote in Congress to ever raise taxes," lamenting Kim's failure to eliminate the SALT tax deduction cap.

Deeming mask mandates "unscientific" and school curriculum "indoctrinating," Healey vows to empower parents over teachers unions. He also wants to fight the "scourge" of "cancel culture" and derides "woke" activists who "handcuff" the police. A chairman of the Recreational Fishing Alliance, he opposes oil drilling off the Atlantic Coast but supports new oil development on federal lands, as well as restarting the Keystone XL pipeline.

Though he describes himself as anti-abortion, Healey says he supports abortion in cases of rape, incest or threat to life of the mother. He also believes in "compromise" on first-trimester abortions.

More information on Healey's platform and background can be found on his campaign website.