More News:

October 13, 2022

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim seeks reelection in N.J.'s 3rd Congressional District against Bob Healey

The incumbent has been an advocate for protecting abortion rights and lowering prescription costs; he's also the subject an enduring image of the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
2022 Election U.S. House
Andy Kim NJ 3rd District Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat, is running for reelection in the 3rd District against Republican Bob Healey. Kim is seeking his third term. He has supported lowering prescription drug costs, expanding health insurance for active and retired soldiers, ensuring abortion access and requiring licenses for gun owners.

After just two terms in Congress, Rep. Andy Kim has already earned a place in the Smithsonian — or at least, his suit has.

Kim, a Democrat and the incumbent in New Jersey's 3rd District of the U.S. House, made national headlines on Jan. 7, 2021, when he paced the U.S. Capitol Rotunda with a plastic trash bag, picking up the crumpled bottles and splintered furniture left by the insurrectionists who had invaded the building the day prior.

RELATED: Republican Bob Healey looks to unseat Andy Kim in N.J.'s 3rd District

An image of the congressman crouched over the debris in a bright blue suit went viral, prompting an outpouring of praise for his actions. The Smithsonian later asked Kim to donate the outfit he wore to National Museum of American History as part of an exhibit on the Jan. 6 attack.

"The story of that day wasn't just destruction," Kim tweeted. "There was  hope and resilience ... I hope those stories are told."

Kim is running for reelection on Nov. 8. His Republican opponent in the midterm election is political newcomer Bob Healey.

New Jersey's Third Congressional District spans the state east to west and includes most of Burlington County and parts of Ocean County.

A former Rhodes scholar and civilian advisor in Afghanistan, Kim is the son of Korean immigrants. He grew up in South Jersey and currently lives in Moorestown, Burlington County. After obtaining a degree from the University of Chicago, he interned and briefly worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development. He later held several national security roles under President Obama, advising Gen. David Patraeus as well as serving on the National Security Council.

His first congressional run came in 2018, when Kim faced GOP incumbent Tom McArthur. He won, flipping a seat that had been Republican since 2010 and becoming the first Democratic congressman of Korean descent. He defeated a new challenger, businessman David Richter, in 2020 for his reelection.

As a U.S. representative, Kim has prioritized veteran issues and health care. He has supported legislation aimed at lowering prescription drug costs, expanding health insurance for active and retired soldiers and ensuring abortion access. He also sponsored a bill this summer requiring licenses for gun owners.

Kim notably broke with party leadership on the issue of stock trading. When Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the practice among members of Congress, Kim tweeted a rebuttal: "Americans are losing trust in government and we need to show we serve the people, not our personal/political self-interest."

He later introduced the "Restoring Trust in Public Servants Act," which would prohibit members of Congress or their family members from owning or trading covered investments. As of this writing, it has not passed either chamber.

More information on Kim's platform and background can be found on his campaign website or official congressional page.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2022 Election U.S. House New Jersey Congress Bob Healey Democrats Andy Kim

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Group X

Celebrate Fall at the Family-Friendly Navy Yard Fall Festival on Oct. 19
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Trump supporters who brought guns to Pa. Convention Center during 2020 vote count convicted of weapons charges
Trump supporters convicted weapons charges 2020 vote count Philadelphia

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Health Stories

John Fetterman continues to recover from stroke as campaign coverage centers on health concerns
John Fetterman Stroke

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers finish 4-0 preseason with win vs. Hornets
Sixers-76ers-Hornets-Joel-Embiid_101222_USAT

Lifestyle

Journey through Philly's suburbs in new Monopoly game that pays homage to the Main Line
Monopoly Main Line board game

Food & Drink

Crown the best bloody mary during Northern Liberties' Halloween-themed competition
Bloody Mary Challenge

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved