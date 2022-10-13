Democratic Rep. Andy Kim seeks reelection in N.J.'s 3rd Congressional District against Bob Healey

After just two terms in Congress, Rep. Andy Kim has already earned a place in the Smithsonian — or at least, his suit has.

Kim, a Democrat and the incumbent in New Jersey's 3rd District of the U.S. House, made national headlines on Jan. 7, 2021, when he paced the U.S. Capitol Rotunda with a plastic trash bag, picking up the crumpled bottles and splintered furniture left by the insurrectionists who had invaded the building the day prior.

An image of the congressman crouched over the debris in a bright blue suit went viral, prompting an outpouring of praise for his actions. The Smithsonian later asked Kim to donate the outfit he wore to National Museum of American History as part of an exhibit on the Jan. 6 attack.

"The story of that day wasn't just destruction," Kim tweeted. "There was hope and resilience ... I hope those stories are told."

Kim is running for reelection on Nov. 8. His Republican opponent in the midterm election is political newcomer Bob Healey.

New Jersey's Third Congressional District spans the state east to west and includes most of Burlington County and parts of Ocean County.

A former Rhodes scholar and civilian advisor in Afghanistan, Kim is the son of Korean immigrants. He grew up in South Jersey and currently lives in Moorestown, Burlington County. After obtaining a degree from the University of Chicago, he interned and briefly worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development. He later held several national security roles under President Obama, advising Gen. David Patraeus as well as serving on the National Security Council.

His first congressional run came in 2018, when Kim faced GOP incumbent Tom McArthur. He won, flipping a seat that had been Republican since 2010 and becoming the first Democratic congressman of Korean descent. He defeated a new challenger, businessman David Richter, in 2020 for his reelection.

As a U.S. representative, Kim has prioritized veteran issues and health care. He has supported legislation aimed at lowering prescription drug costs, expanding health insurance for active and retired soldiers and ensuring abortion access. He also sponsored a bill this summer requiring licenses for gun owners.

Kim notably broke with party leadership on the issue of stock trading. When Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the practice among members of Congress, Kim tweeted a rebuttal: "Americans are losing trust in government and we need to show we serve the people, not our personal/political self-interest."

He later introduced the "Restoring Trust in Public Servants Act," which would prohibit members of Congress or their family members from owning or trading covered investments. As of this writing, it has not passed either chamber.

More information on Kim's platform and background can be found on his campaign website or official congressional page.