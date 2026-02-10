Bob Saget documentary in works from studio behind Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift films

Bob Saget is set to be the subject of a forthcoming documentary that will contrast the late comedian's raunchy standup act and the wholesome Danny Tanner character he played for eight seasons on "Full House."

Old City's 9.14 Pictures, the company founded by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, is producing the project. The studio has had a recent run of hits, including the docuseries "Taylor Swift: The End of an Era," which was released in December, and Amazon's "Kelce" doc that followed the former Eagles center during the 2022 NFL season. Both were directed by Argott and Joyce.

Plans for the untitled Saget documentary were reported Monday by Deadline, which said the film will include interviews with Saget's family, home videos and never-before-seen footage of the comedian. A timeline for the project was not revealed, and 9.14 Pictures could not be reached for comment.

Saget was born in the city's Mount Airy neighborhood. His family moved away from the region for a time but returned to the Philly suburbs when he was a teenager. Saget finished high school at Abington Senior High School in Montgomery County and later graduated from Temple University, where he studied film. While in high school, Saget made a movie called "Beach Blanket Blintzes" about people who got turned into sour cream by the Jewish crepes.

"It was a piece of s***, but I did 15 minutes of ad-libbing before I showed it at McKinley Elementary and got some good laughs," Saget recalled in a 2005 interview with Philadelphia magazine.

He was 65 when he was found dead in an Orlando hotel room during a comedy tour in January 2022. Authorities determined Saget died from blunt trauma to the head, likely suffered from a fall. Saget's death led to an outpouring of grief in the comedy world, where he was revered as a performer and remembered among peers as a kind friend. He left behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters from his previous marriage.

Saget's budding stand-up got a boost when he won a contest at 93.3 WMMR. The radio promotion gave Saget a chance to perform musical comedy at Grandmom Minnie's, an Old City club owned by Stephen Starr before he became a restaurateur.

"I went onstage at a club and sang a song I'd written called 'Bondage,"' Saget wrote in his 2014 memoir "Dirty Daddy. "At 17. I wasn't exactly Janis Ian, although I looked like her a little. I'm glad the song was loud and upbeat so I couldn't hear people asking for their checks."

Starr, who became one of Saget's lifelong friends, offered the young comedian steady stand-up gigs at his Philly clubs while Saget attended Temple. His mentor in college was late broadcaster Lew Klein, for whom the school's college of media and communications is named. Saget produced the documentary "Through Adam's Eyes," telling the story of his nephew's facial reconstruction surgery, which won him a Student Academy Award. He also was part of a sketch comedy group that performed at the University of Pennsylvania.

After graduating from Temple, Saget spent years traveling and performing at nightclubs – including the Improv in New York and the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Despite his reputation for dirty jokes, Saget landed his breakout role on "Full House" in 1987, starring as a widowed dad of three daughters. The show's feel-good humor earned him a gig hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos" for eight seasons.

Saget's father was a grocery store executive and his mother was an administrator at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. His parents were central figures in his memoir, which describes how he endured a slew of tragic deaths in his family.

In his memoir, Saget said he embraced having a "split personality" between his clean image on TV – the side most people saw first – and his boundary-pushing antics on stage and in movies. He directed the 1998 comedy "Dirty Work," starring Norm Macdonald, and had a memorably filthy cameo in the cult classic stoner comedy "Half Baked" the same year. He's also credited with delivering the most profane retelling of the notorious dirty joke that is the centerpiece of the 2005 documentary "The Aristocrats."

In interviews, Saget said being edgy came naturally to him.

"The first joke I ever wrote, back when I was a teenager, let you know where I was coming from," Saget told the Toronto Star in 2012. '"I have the brain of a German shepherd and the body of a 16-year-old boy. They're both in my car and I want you to see them.'"