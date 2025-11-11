Norristown police find body in trash can along Schuylkill River Trail

Norristown police found a body inside a trash can along the Schuylkill River Trail.

Officers made the discovery around 7 p.m. Monday on a section of the path off Haws Avenue, the Montgomery County district attorney's office said. Following a tip from a 911 call, law enforcement located the body of a man, estimated to be in his 40s. He was unhoused and undocumented, according to officials.

Another unhoused person initially found the body.

Little else is known about the man or the circumstances of his death. Norristown police are asking anyone with information to share tips at 610-270-0977. The Montgomery County Detective Bureau, the investigative arm of the district attorney's office, is also working the case.

The Norristown Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.

