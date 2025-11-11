More News:

November 11, 2025

Norristown police find body in trash can along Schuylkill River Trail

Montgomery County officials said the deceased was a man in his 40s. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crime
Body Schuylkill River Trail Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Montgomery County investigators found the body of a man inside a trash can on the Schuylkill River Trail. A portion of the path outside Conshohocken Train Station is pictured above.

Norristown police found a body inside a trash can along the Schuylkill River Trail.

Officers made the discovery around 7 p.m. Monday on a section of the path off Haws Avenue, the Montgomery County district attorney's office said. Following a tip from a 911 call, law enforcement located the body of a man, estimated to be in his 40s. He was unhoused and undocumented, according to officials. 

MORE: Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission stiffens penalties for drivers who rack up 'egregious' unpaid tolls

Another unhoused person initially found the body.

Little else is known about the man or the circumstances of his death. Norristown police are asking anyone with information to share tips at 610-270-0977. The Montgomery County Detective Bureau, the investigative arm of the district attorney's office, is also working the case. 

The Norristown Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

