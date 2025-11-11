Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission stiffens penalties for drivers who rack up 'egregious' unpaid tolls

Drivers who have racked up thousands of dollars in unpaid tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike may now face action from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has referred more than 100 toll violation cases to the A.G.'s Office within the last year as part of a new strategy to crack down on "egregious" violators, the Turnpike Commission said Monday. Motorists owing more than $12,000 in tolls and fees may have civil collection charges for debt repayment filed against them if they do not participate in collection efforts.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll, who also chairs the Turnpike Commission, said most drivers won't be impacted — only a few with high outstanding debts.

"The vast majority of our customers pay their tolls," said Carroll in a statement. "But, if someone chooses to use our road and intentionally avoids payment, they will be held accountable by the Attorney General."

The Turnpike Commission moved away from cash tolls in 2020. Drivers either pay with E-Z Pass or get billed in the mail through the turnpike's pay-by-plate program. These bills typically are sent to the address listed on the vehicle's registration. Unpaid bills are passed to a collection agency.

If a payment still is not made, drivers who have at least four outstanding bills and owe more than $250 in tolls and fees may have their vehicle registrations suspended by the Department of Transportation. People who drive with a suspended registration may receive large fines, have their licenses suspended or have their vehicles impounded. Law enforcement officials can use license plate recognition technology to identify drivers with suspended registrations.

Now, in addition to these existing penalties, the Attorney General's Office may pursue action against scofflaws. But only a small number of cases will make it that far.

The Turnpike Commission said it collects 92-94% of pay-by-plate payments within 60 days. The number of people paying overdue bills also has gone up from 33% in October 2024 to 43% in October 2025 due to stronger enforcement.

Bills can be paid online, in-person, by phone or QR Code. The turnpike now accepts Google and Apple Pay, and accepts KUBRA cash payments at 85,000 retail locations.

"We continue to offer more ways to pay a PA Turnpike invoice to deliver on customer convenience a

nd we continue to investigate additional methods that help consumers choose the best option for their circumstances,"

Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton said.

"That said, pursuing those who refuse to pay is one way we're working to make system access and costs more equitable."