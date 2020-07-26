Borgata resumes operations after delaying original reopening date

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City reopened to the public on Sunday after being shut down for over four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resort was initially planning to reopen on July 6 after New Jersey approved casinos to resume operations across the state ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

However, after the state postponed the resumption of indoor dining at limited capacity earlier this month, Borgata indefinitely paused its reopening plans.

While the state has not indicated yet when indoor dining could resume, Borgata decided to move forward with its reopening plans and began welcoming select guests back to the entertainment venue on Thursday.

"Following the Governor's directive to postpone indoor dining, we took a step back to reassess our reopening date to ensure we could give our guests the world-class experience they expect from us, safely," said Melonie Johnson, who serves as Borgata’s President & Chief Operating Officer.

"When we reopen, Borgata will introduce new outdoor dining experiences, as well as a convenient takeout program from several of our fine and casual dining outlets. We appreciate our guests' and employees' patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming them back."

Borgata, like other casinos across the state, is operating at 25% capacity and enforcing strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines that guests and employees must follow.

Employees and guests are both required to wear face coverings while in public spaces. Masks are being provided to those who don’t have them. Workers and customers are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry and having their temperatures taken.

Social distancing is being enforced with floor markers reminding people to keep six feet apart. Barriers have been implemented where social distancing could be difficult to enforce, such as at many table games.

Hand sanitizer stations have been set up across the casino floor and staffers are conducting increased cleaning of hotel rooms and public spaces.

Some amenities will be limited initially, but the casino said that it plans to open additional venues in the coming weeks and months. Poker and valet parking will not be available and operating hours could vary.

The hotel is open at limited capacity, and the outdoor pool is available to guests too. But the indoor pool is currently closed.

Outdoor dining will be open as well, but due to the indoor dining ban, Borgata is offering takeout and in-room delivery services. The casino is also offering grab-and-go options at certain locations.

The other eight Atlantic City casinos, which had been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, reopened their doors earlier this month.