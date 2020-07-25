More News:

July 25, 2020

Mega Millions ticket worth $123 million sold in New Jersey

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Lottery Mega Millions
Lottery jackpot New Jersey TNS/Sipa USA

A lucky lottery player in New Jersey won the $123 million Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. It is worth $100.1 million in cash. The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn — 8, 33, 39, 54, 58, and the gold Mega Ball 17.

A lottery player in New Jersey is $123 million richer after winning the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, officials announced.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn — 8, 33, 39, 54, 58, and the gold Mega Ball 17. The lucky winner will have the option to collect the jackpot in cash, which is worth $100.1 million. 

MORE: Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop owners charged in alleged tax evasion scheme

Officials did not announce where in the state the ticket was sold or if the winner had come forward.

This is the third time this year the winning ticket for a major lottery was sold in New Jersey. A Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Edison won the $202 million jackpot in February, and a Powerball ticket that was sold in Piscataway won the $190 million jackpot in April. 

In addition to the jackpot winner, there were 479,470 winning tickets on Friday across all prize levels. Two $1 million tickets, which matched the first five winning numbers, were sold in Texas and Illinois. There also were sixteen tickets sold worth $10,000 a piece. 

The jackpot was last won on June 9 in Arizona. The next drawing will be held on Tuesday and the jackpot will reset to a starting value of $20 million or $16.2 million in cash.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lottery Mega Millions New Jersey Gambling Jackpot

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

In an empty Citizens Bank Park, one man is responsible for the cheers of 40,000 Phillies fans
Citizens-Bank-Sunset_072420_usat

Libraries

Free Library director resigns amid accusations of workplace discrimination
Free Library Philadelphia

Women's Health

More women are choosing to delay having children until their 40s — but the choice isn't without risks
Pregnancy after 40

Sixers

Instant observations: Ben Simmons comes out firing in Sixers' Orlando scrimmage vs. Grizzlies
Ben-Simmons_072420_usat

Music

Taylor Swift collaborates with Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner for new album 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift Folklore

Food & Drink

Philly River Stroll: FCM Hospitality opens outdoor eateries along Delaware River waterfront
Philly River Stroll

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved