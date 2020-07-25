Mega Millions ticket worth $123 million sold in New Jersey

A lottery player in New Jersey is $123 million richer after winning the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, officials announced.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn — 8, 33, 39, 54, 58, and the gold Mega Ball 17. The lucky winner will have the option to collect the jackpot in cash, which is worth $100.1 million.

Officials did not announce where in the state the ticket was sold or if the winner had come forward.

This is the third time this year the winning ticket for a major lottery was sold in New Jersey. A Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Edison won the $202 million jackpot in February, and a Powerball ticket that was sold in Piscataway won the $190 million jackpot in April.

In addition to the jackpot winner, there were 479,470 winning tickets on Friday across all prize levels. Two $1 million tickets, which matched the first five winning numbers, were sold in Texas and Illinois. There also were sixteen tickets sold worth $10,000 a piece.

The jackpot was last won on June 9 in Arizona. The next drawing will be held on Tuesday and the jackpot will reset to a starting value of $20 million or $16.2 million in cash.