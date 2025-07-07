More Culture:

July 07, 2025

Bradley Cooper has a cameo in the new 'Superman' movie

Director James Gunn says the Abington native did him a favor by appearing in film. They previously had worked together on Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Bradley Cooper makes a surprise appearance in the upcoming 'Superman' movie, which hits theaters Friday and stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel.

As if a Philadelphian playing Clark Kent wasn't exciting enough, the "Superman" movie that hits theaters Friday also includes another native son. 

Bradley Cooper has a cameo in the film, which stars David Coresnswet as the Man of Steel. And the Abington Township native has perhaps an unsuspecting role. 

MORE: 'Superman' star David Corenswet explains why he prefers the Eagles to Phillies in People Magazine interview

Warning: Spoilers follow!

Director James Gunn told film blogger Jake Hamilton that Cooper portrays Jor-El, Superman's biological father. In Superman's origin story, Jor-El sends his son, Kal-El, to Earth to avoid the impending destruction of Krypton, their native planet. 

"Really, Bradley's just doing me a favor," Gunn told Hamilton last week. "I just said 'Hey, will you do me a favor? Come down to England, we're going to shoot you in a 3D environment, make a hologram of you, and you can play Jor-El.' He was like 'OK.'"

Russell Crowe is the most recent actor to play Jor-El, having portrayed the character in the 2013 movie "Man of Steel." Jor-El also was played by Marlon Brando in the 1978 "Superman" movie and by Nelson Leigh in the 1948 serial film.

Rumors of Cooper's appearance in the upcoming "Superman" movie surfaced in the spring after test screenings were shown to audiences.

Gunn previously worked with Cooper on Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, and said he has stayed in "close contact" with Cooper over the years. 

When Hamilton asked if Cooper would play Jor-El in the movie's sequels, Gunn was non-committal.

"You never know," Gunn said. "It's possible."

