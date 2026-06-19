Brazil overwhelms Haiti in Philly's second World Cup match

After fans of Ecuador's national soccer team flooded the Linc last Sunday in the 2026 World Cup's Philadelphia debut but left disappointed from a loss to Ivory Coast, Brazilian faithful took their turn taking over the stadium Friday night expecting a convincing win against Haiti.

This time, the partisan crowd didn't leave disappointed.

The heavily favored Seleção outclassed Haiti, 3-0, in a Group C match that delighted the sea of yellow spread across the stadium, especially after Brazil's 1-1 draw last week against Morocco in the opener in North Jersey had left much to be desired for the five-time tournament champions and their rabid fan base.

An outclassed Haiti, making its first World Cup appearance since 1974, tried to slow down the pace to limit Brazil's prolific attack, an approach that worked for about 20 minutes. Then came an onslaught and display of firepower from Brazil that only a few countries competing in this event can match.

Matheus Cunha scored the first two goals, in the 23rd and 36th minutes, before star Vinícius Júnior added another, making it nearly impossible for Haiti to play its deliberate style and have any chance of getting back into the match.

Haiti, which qualified for the Cup despite playing its home games in Curaçao because of civil unrest at home, remains without a World Cup game. They lost their Group C opener against Scotland, 1-0, in Foxborough, Mass.

Haitian midfielder Danley Jean Jacques might have felt right at home, as he plays professionally nearby for the Union. He tried to set a physical tone early, and drew a yellow card in the 3rd minute. Haiti in general tried to use physical play to intimidate, but Brazil could only be held down for so long.

After a goal was wiped out from an offside, and a breakaway opportunity just missed, Brazil finally got on the board in the 23rd minute when Matheus Cunha got his right foot onto a rebound from a missed shot from Junior and slipped the ball past Haitian goalkeeper Johny Placide.

Matheus Cunha deflects it into the back of the net, scoring his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/AVeJvU2RMJ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 20, 2026

Thirteen minutes later, Cunha scored again with a breakaway from a Junior pass, putting a brilliant left-footed ball from the left side of the box into the upper corner of the net for the 2-0 lead.

The 2-0 and sudden pressure from Brazil made it even tougher for an outclassed Haitian team to play its slow-paced style and still get into the match.

BRACE FOR CUNHA! 🇧🇷



Brazil is flying! pic.twitter.com/pSH7KMHq5D — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 20, 2026

Junior, who scored the equalizing goal in Brazil's draw against Morocco, made it 3-0 shortly after, with his second goal of the Cup.

2ND GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT FOR VINI JR.! 🇧🇷



Brazil is dominating in this first half pic.twitter.com/upiOQH52g2 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 20, 2026

Brazil will face Scotland in their final group match while Haiti will have to deal with Morocco.

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