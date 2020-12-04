More News:

December 04, 2020

New Jersey State Police investigating after body found on Brigantine Beach

Passerby reported finding human remains at Jersey Shore on Thursday morning

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Body Found Brigantine Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Human remains were found on the beach in Brigantine, New Jersey on Dec. 3, 2020. State police are investigating.

The discovery of human remains at Brigantine Beach is under investigation by New Jersey State Police and local law enforcement officials.

State police said a passerby found the body on the northern part of the beach Thursday morning.

MORE NEWSPhilly youth skateboarding club leader charged with sexually assaulting minors

The body was taken to the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The circumstances of the person's death remain unclear and no further information was immediately available.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by state police, park authorities and the Brigantine Police Department.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police Brigantine Jersey Shore

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What is Zach Ertz's trade value this offseason?
Zach_Ertz_sidelines_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Holidays

New Jersey issues COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for upcoming winter holidays
new jersey covid-19 health safety guidelines christmas hanukkah.jpg

Men's Health

Don't let your relationship become a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 Healthy Relationships Advice

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has lost his way
Jeffrey-Lurie_071320_usat

TV

The Roots, Jimmy Fallon parody Taylor Swift's new 'folklore' documentary
Fallon Roots Swift folklore

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved