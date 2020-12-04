New Jersey State Police investigating after body found on Brigantine Beach

The discovery of human remains at Brigantine Beach is under investigation by New Jersey State Police and local law enforcement officials.

State police said a passerby found the body on the northern part of the beach Thursday morning.



The body was taken to the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The circumstances of the person's death remain unclear and no further information was immediately available.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by state police, park authorities and the Brigantine Police Department.