Brilliant Earth is opening an ethically-sourced jewelry showroom in Rittenhouse Square

Brilliant Earth, the popular online ethically sourced jewelry line, is opening its first showroom in Philadelphia this year.

The 2,000 square-foot showroom is slated to open in early November in Rittenhouse Square, located at 1701 Walnut St. The ultra-sleek, modern space will feature an array of engagement rings, wedding rings, other fine jewelry such as bracelets and necklaces, and even vintage pieces.

All of their diamonds are considered to be "beyond conflict-free." Their line of gems, including sapphires and emeralds, are ethical and environmentally friendly. They also use recycled metal to make all of their jewelry.



The Rittenhouse Square showroom will feature a contemporary and spa-like design to bring a sense of ease to your engagement ring shopping. In order to deliver the most low-pressured and highly personalized consultation, viewing will only be available through appointment.

“Our showrooms offer a unique and personalized experience, and we’re thrilled that Philadelphia locals will have the opportunity to view our beautiful jewelry in a serene environment," said Beth Gerstein, Brilliant Earth’s Co-founder and Co-CEO, in a statement.



Philadelphia is the eighth showroom for Brilliant Earth. The company has previously opened showrooms in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, San Diego, Denver and Washington D.C. The company was founded in 2005 in San Francisco.



