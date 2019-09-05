More News:

September 05, 2019

Brilliant Earth is opening an ethically-sourced jewelry showroom in Rittenhouse Square

The conflict-free diamonds and precious gems will be available to view by appointment only starting in November

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Jewelry
Brilliant Earth showroom Center City Courtesy of/Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth, the ethically-responsible online jeweler, is opening a showroom in Philadelphia this November. Buyers will be able to visit and peruse the conflict-free diamond engagement rings at the Rittenhouse Square location by appointment. This photo was taken of the company's showroom in Boston, Mass.

Brilliant Earth, the popular online ethically sourced jewelry line, is opening its first showroom in Philadelphia this year. 

The 2,000 square-foot showroom is slated to open in early November in Rittenhouse Square, located at 1701 Walnut St. The ultra-sleek, modern space will feature an array of engagement rings, wedding rings, other fine jewelry such as bracelets and necklaces, and even vintage pieces. 

All of their diamonds are considered to be "beyond conflict-free." Their line of gems, including sapphires and emeralds, are ethical and environmentally friendly. They also use recycled metal to make all of their jewelry. 

The Rittenhouse Square showroom will feature a contemporary and spa-like design to bring a sense of ease to your engagement ring shopping. In order to deliver the most low-pressured and highly personalized consultation, viewing will only be available through appointment. 

“Our showrooms offer a unique and personalized experience, and we’re thrilled that Philadelphia locals will have the opportunity to view our beautiful jewelry in a serene environment," said Beth Gerstein, Brilliant Earth’s Co-founder and Co-CEO, in a statement. 

Philadelphia is the eighth showroom for Brilliant Earth. The company has previously opened showrooms in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, San Diego, Denver and Washington D.C. The company was founded in 2005 in San Francisco. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Jewelry Philadelphia Center City Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Lawsuits

Wildwood man arrested for swimming naked in the bay loses civil rights lawsuit
Wildwood naked swimmer wharf restaurant

Children's Health

Facebook debuts new measure to halt spread of vaccine misinformation
Facebook Vaccine Info

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles season predictions, roster reactions and more
Doug Pederson Ronald Darby 3 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

TV

First trailer for 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Season 14: Laser tag, gorillas, and lots of yelling
Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 14 trailer

Fitness

Free yoga and barre classes to be offered at Drexel Square this fall
Carroll - Drexel Square and 30th Street Station

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved