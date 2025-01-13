More Events:

January 13, 2025

Broad Street Run to return May 4 with earlier start time than previous years

The 10-mile race takes off at 7 a.m., and the lottery for the chance to participate opens Feb. 1.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Broad Street Run
broad street run 2025 Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run returns on Sunday, May 4, and the lottery to register opens Feb. 1. Above, a file photo taken near Broad and Morris streets during the 2023 Broad Street Run.

The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take over Philly on Sunday, May 4, and it will have an earlier start time than previous years. 

Runners will take off from the Central High School athletic field on Broad Street between Fisher and Somerville avenues in North Philly at 7 a.m., the Philadelphia Department of Parks & Recreation announced Monday, and the race will again end in the Navy Yard. This will be the 46th Broad Street Run, and the 29th one sponsored by Independence Blue Cross. Up to 40,000 runners are expected to race this year in the "nation's largest 10-mile road race." 

MORE: Founders Philly Freeze-Out returns to Manayunk on Feb. 1 with a run, chowder crawl and live ice carvings

Because of the high demand, interested runners must join a lottery for the chance to run in the race. Registration opens Saturday, Feb. 1, at 12:01 a.m., and closes Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11:59 p.m. Runners will be notified via email by the week of Feb. 17 if they secured a bib. The registration fee is $65.

"I’m so excited to start the preparations for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said in a statement. "... It’s thrilling to see the runners participate in this Philly tradition, and watch the crowds cheer them on through the neighborhoods as they experience the sights and spirit of our vibrant city while running down Broad Street, passing by city landmarks, and receiving high-fives and hugs at the Navy Yard."

The 2025 iteration features an earlier start time. Last year, the race started at 7:30 a.m., which was earlier than previous years when it started at 8 a.m. The 2024 Broad Street Run welcomed more than 31,400 runners, and the Department of Parks & Recreation expects a "sellout race" for 2025.

2025 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Sunday, May 4
7 a.m. | $65
Central High School athletic field
Broad Street between Fisher and Somerville avenues

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Broad Street Run Philadelphia Race Broad Street Navy Yard Running

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Development

Sixers to stay in South Philly

76ers arena

Sponsored

Let’s distinguish between ageism and aging

Purchased - Older people taking a selfie

Arts & Culture

Museums and culture institutions are offering discounts during winter

Museum of Illusions discount

Mental Health

Climate change threatens the mental well-being of youths. Here's how to help them cope

Climate Change Depression

Fitness

Brave the cold in your underwear for a good cause in Cupid's Undie Run

Cupid's Undie Run

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved