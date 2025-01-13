Broad Street Run to return May 4 with earlier start time than previous years

The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take over Philly on Sunday, May 4, and it will have an earlier start time than previous years.

Runners will take off from the Central High School athletic field on Broad Street between Fisher and Somerville avenues in North Philly at 7 a.m., the Philadelphia Department of Parks & Recreation announced Monday, and the race will again end in the Navy Yard. This will be the 46th Broad Street Run, and the 29th one sponsored by Independence Blue Cross. Up to 40,000 runners are expected to race this year in the "nation's largest 10-mile road race."

Because of the high demand, interested runners must join a lottery for the chance to run in the race. Registration opens Saturday, Feb. 1, at 12:01 a.m., and closes Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11:59 p.m. Runners will be notified via email by the week of Feb. 17 if they secured a bib. The registration fee is $65.

"I’m so excited to start the preparations for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said in a statement. "... It’s thrilling to see the runners participate in this Philly tradition, and watch the crowds cheer them on through the neighborhoods as they experience the sights and spirit of our vibrant city while running down Broad Street, passing by city landmarks, and receiving high-fives and hugs at the Navy Yard."

The 2025 iteration features an earlier start time. Last year, the race started at 7:30 a.m., which was earlier than previous years when it started at 8 a.m. The 2024 Broad Street Run welcomed more than 31,400 runners, and the Department of Parks & Recreation expects a "sellout race" for 2025.

Sunday, May 4



7 a.m. | $65



Central High School athletic field



Broad Street between Fisher and Somerville avenues