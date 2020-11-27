More Culture:

November 27, 2020

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart urge New Jersey residents to wear face masks

The three Garden State natives have teamed up on a new public awareness campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Pat Ralph
Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, and Jon Stewart are asking New Jersey residents to mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has called upon three of the state’s most famous natives to help in encouraging residents to wear a face covering when out in public.

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, and Jon Stewart have come together on a new public awareness campaign urging New Jersey residents to “wear a friggin’ mask” in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus across the state.

The initiative was jointly put together by the state’s health department and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which is led by the aforementioned Murphy. 

The new public awareness campaign comes as residents travel across the state during the holiday season to gather with family and friends.

“As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to stay vigilant about COVID-19,” Murphy said.

All three men who hail from New Jersey can be found sporting face masks on billboards along highways across the state.

“Let’s do our part and wear a friggin’ mask!,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

“Let’s all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best – singing along and dancing together,” Springsteen said.

Since July, New Jersey residents have been mandated to wear face masks whenever in a public outdoor setting where social distancing is not possible. Face coverings must be worn in all public indoor settings — regardless of social distancing measures.

But despite the face covering mandate, the state is experiencing a recent surge in COVID-19 infections. Due to the recent spike, public health officials have urged residents to stay at home and avoid large gatherings during the holidays.

New Jersey recorded 4,565 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 322,378 since the pandemic began.

The statewide death toll is 15,096 lab-confirmed fatalities since the public health crisis started in March.

