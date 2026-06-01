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June 01, 2026

Bryson Tiller is bringing his "Neo Trapsoul Tour" to Camden

The Grammy-nominated singer will perform at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sept. 18.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Performances
Bryson Tiller Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Bryson Tiller will perform at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Sept. 18 as part of his Neo Trapsoul Tour.

Bryson Tiller is bringing his "Neo Trapsoul Tour" to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Friday, Sept. 18. Tickets for the performance go on sale to the general public Friday, June 5, at noon.

The Grammy-nominated singer rose to fame with his 2015 debut album, T R A P S O U L, which featured hits including "Don't" and "Exchange." Over the past decade, Tiller has become one of the defining voices in modern R&B, blending melodic vocals with hip-hop production.

The Camden stop will feature support from Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign and Austin Millz. It's one of 61 dates on the "Neo Trapsoul Tour," which will take Tiller across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The tour announcement comes as Tiller gears up to release a new album. He recently released the single "IT'S OK" and last year celebrated the 10th anniversary of T R A P S O U L while also releasing the double album Solace & The Vices.

Bryson Tiller's "Neo Tapsoul Tour"

Friday, Sept. 18
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
1 Harbour Blvd.
Camden, NJ 08103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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