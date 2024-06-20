Son who fled after allegedly killing his mother, 82, transported back to Bucks County to face charges

The Bucks County man accused of killing his 82-year-old mother over the weekend arrived back in the area Thursday from Washington, D.C. — where he had been arrested on unrelated offenses.

Willam Ingram, 49, allegedly killed Dolores Ingram on Saturday inside the condo they shared in Northampton Township, police said. He then took off in his mother's car, a white 2015 Honda Civic. Eventually Ingram arrived in D.C, and he was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a police officer and damaged a police vehicle.

MORE: SEPTA toughens penalties for smoking, public urination and other quality-of-life offenses

According to investigators, while in the custody of the Metro D.C. police Ingram admitted to killing his mother. Metro Police then contacted authorities in Bucks County who found Dolores Ingram dead Sunday inside her home, police said.

Her body was found under a pile of debris — items that included 60 pound geodesic rock, a shattered aquarium that had been the habitat for two reptiles, a television, lamps, furniture and other items, police said. Also piled upon Dolores Ingram was a laundry bag filled with 6 pounds of marijuana, a bag of psychedelic mushrooms and $53,500 in cash plastic bags, the bills bundled and wrapped with rubber bands, authorities said.

Police also found other drugs in the Ingrams' Northampton condo, and blood had been splattered in every room of the residence, investigators said.

Ingram is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, theft and related offenses, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday showed Dolores Ingram had sustained blunt force trauma injuries and lacerations, authorities said.

Dolores Ingram's Honda Civic has not been found, police said. It has the Pennsylvania license plate KTV-2098. Police said anyone with information about the car can contact Northampton Township police at (215) 322-6111 or Bucks County Detectives at (215) 348-6354. Information also can be provided using the the Bucks County District Attorney's Office's website and clicking "submit a tip."