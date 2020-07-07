Bucks County's increased COVID-19 cases tied to Myrtle Beach vacationers

Bucks County health officials believe a recent spike of COVID-19 cases can be partially attributed to residents who vacationed in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Nearly half of the 103 cases reported between Friday and Monday are related to out-of-state travel, Health Director Dr. David Damsker said Monday. Many cases included travelers returning from Myrtle Beach.

“Think twice before you leave for any area of the country that is currently experiencing a high prevalence of COVID-19," Damsker said. "If you have to go, be smart. Wear a mask, sanitize your hands frequently and avoid bars and other similar gatherings of people."

Bucks County had an average of 26 new coronavirus cases per day over the four-day period. Without the infections stemming from out-of-state travel, the average would have been 13 cases per day.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf implemented an advisory last week urging travelers from various COVID-19 hotspots to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival. It applies to anyone traveling from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.