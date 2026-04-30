Bucks County public adjuster charged with stealing $140,000 in insurance claims

A public adjuster from Bristol Township allegedly stole $140,000 in insurance payouts for clients who filed home repair claims in recent years, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Greg A. Micucci, 61, stole checks from nine clients who filed claims between January 2024 and early this year, authorities said.

Police began investigating Micucci in January when a Warminster resident reported Micucci had failed to pay contractors for repairs made after a storm. Micucci's firm, Advanced Public Adjusters, Inc., operates out of Bristol and represents home owners in claims against major insurers including Allstate, Travelers, Progressive and State Farm.

Micucci sent legal notices to insurers instructing them to include his name on checks issued to clients and mail them to Advanced Public Adjusters, prosecutors allege. Micucci told his clients the money had been placed in a business savings account to be held in escrow, but investigators determined Micucci did not distribute the money to his clients.

The Warminster homeowner told police he was owed $30,000 that had to be paid to contractors for tree removal. Micucci allegedly stopped answering the homeowner's calls when the contractors reported they hadn't been paid.

A Newtown Township resident told investigators she never received reimbursement from Micucci for a flood claim and had to pay $25,000 out of pocket to complete the repairs. In another instance, a Doylestown woman acting as an executor of an estate in Yardley allegedly had to pay $35,000 of her own money after not receiving insurance checks. Other clients never received payouts for claims made in Bensalem, Levittown, Philadelphia and other communities, prosecutors said.

When police questioned Micucci about the missing money, he allegedly told authorities he had been struggling with health problems and was refinancing his office property in Bristol. Micucci claimed pain medication he was taking "knocked him out of his mind" and contributed to his failure to disburse payouts, police said.

Micucci is charged with nine counts each of insurance fraud, theft by deception, deceptive business practices and misappropriation of moneys held on behalf of another. The deceptive business practices charges include enhancements because two Micucci's clients are older than 64.

Micucci is the second public adjuster in Bucks County to be charged in the past month with stealing money from clients.

Patriot Public Adjusting owner Michael Joseph Breitenbach, 53, was charged in March with allegedly misappropriating more than $82,000 in insurance claims between September 2023 and September 2024. Prosecutors allege Breitenbach forged his clients signatures on checks and targeted several older home owners in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“Homeowners trust public adjusters to protect them after a disaster, not to exploit them for personal gain,” Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan said in a statement. “To divert insurance proceeds intended for repairs, especially from our senior residents, is a betrayal of professional responsibility that our office will not tolerate.”