Buddy, the cat mauled by two dogs in Frankford, heads to foster care

Buddy, the cat who gained widespread attention after he was viciously mauled by two dogs last week, will continue to rehab in a foster home.

The feline was was taken into foster care Friday by one of the veterinarians who tended to him during his stay at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania SPCA said.

Buddy was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an attack allegedly instigated by two juveniles. Though the cat was in critical condition, the PSPCA was hopeful that Buddy would make a full recovery. He was discharged Friday in stable condition.

Buddy will not return to the street where he formerly lived in the city's Frankford neighborhood, the PSPCA said. A family on the 1600 block of Granite Street had taken care of the cat outdoors, but previous attempts to bring Buddy indoors did not work out.

The PSPCA said it will monitor Buddy's progress at his foster home before possibly putting him up for adoption. The organization needs to see whether the cat would be best served staying inside or going to a home that offers safe access to the outdoors.

Buddy has left the building! Our bright-eyed boy headed to a foster home this morning to continue his journey to his best life. One of his foster parents is a veterinarian who treated Buddy while he was at BluePearl Pet Hospital.

The 12-year-old and 17-year-old who allegedly let their dogs loose on Buddy surrendered to police last week. They are facing felony animal fighting and aggravated animal cruelty charges, but cannot be charged as adults. The dogs connected to the attack have been apprehended.

A video of the incident, released last week by the PSPCA showed Buddy sitting on a porch as he appeared to notice the dogs. He then slipped through a railing separating the front porches of two homes and froze as the dogs passed.

The dog walkers nearly went by the cat before at least one of them saw Buddy, the video shows. They then each dropped their leashes, sending the dogs to attack the cat. One of the dog walkers can be heard shouting "good boy."

A person then came out of the house where the attack took place and intervened.

With Buddy's medical costs covered, the PSPCA has been accepting donations to pay for the costs to care for cats impacted by animal cruelty and to prosecute offenders.

It also is selling "Save Every Buddy" t-shirts and stickers to raise money. It has sold more than 1,700 shirts and 259 stickers, raising about $25,000 collectively.

T-shirt sales will continue through Saturday. They cost $30 and come in a variety of colors and sizes. Orders will begin shipping April 11.

Stickers will be available through Monday. They are available for $5. Orders will start shipping April 12.