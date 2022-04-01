More Culture:

April 01, 2022

Bok Bar in South Philly to reopen for its seventh season in April

The rooftop lounge will feature a variety of food vendors and events for guests to enjoy this year

By Pat Ralph
Bok Bar, the popular happy hour rooftop lounge in South Philly, will reopen for its seventh season in April.

Bok Bar's seventh season of rooftop fun is just around the corner.

The outdoor lounge in South Philadelphia will reopen for its 2022 season on April 14, with at least 123 events and seven food partners already lined up this year.

Unlike last season, reservations are not required this year. Bok Bar will operate almost entirely on a first come, first served basis. A limited number of reservations for sit-down service will be available.

Bok Bar's seasonal drink menu, which will be coming soon, will feature a selection of beer, wine and cocktails featuring Bluecoat Gin, Teremana Tequila, and Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

The rooftop bar will once again partner with a number of local chefs to give them an opportunity to showcase their cuisine.

Bok Bar's first food partner of the season will be chef Samar Lazzari of Stoa Takeaway. Lazzari's plant-based, Arabic food menu, which includes popular dishes such as hummus, papa gannouj and Palestinian table pickles, will be available through May 1.

Future food vendors at Bok Bar this season will include a joint venture by Poi Dog and Frizwit & Musi in May, Kalaya in June, Everybody Eats in August, Tabachoy in September and Rooted Sole in October. 

Bok Bar will also host a number of curated events over 29 weeks this season. Programs will include sunset rooftop yoga classes, monthly drag brunches and trivia, DJ sets, hands-on workshops with artists, panel discussions and flea markets.

A complete schedule of events can be found on Bok Bar's website. Event tickets are available online.

Last season, the rooftop lounge hosted more than 70 events and partnered with 24 local food vendors who had been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bok Bar said that the goal of its cultural programming is to highlight underrepresented communities, particularly BIPOC and female-owned businesses.

Bok Bar, located at 800 Mifflin St. in South Philly, will be open Wednesday-Saturday from 5-11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-10 p.m. The rooftop lounge will remain open through October.

