Butterfly Festival & Old-Fashioned Picnic will bring bug shows, food trucks and family fun to Red Bank Battlefield

Butterflies, bug shows and picnic-style fun will take over Red Bank Battlefield in National Park, New Jersey, during Gloucester County’s free Butterfly Festival & Old-Fashioned Picnic on Saturday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will begin with a butterfly release at 11:15 a.m., followed by a full day of nature-themed programs and family activities. Guests can catch “Bugs on the Go” insect shows, talks about honey bees and native bees, and a butterfly parade later in the afternoon.

The event also will feature Butterfly House tours, historic house and battlefield tours, outdoor games, crafts, live music and a community art show.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic lunches, though food trucks also will be on site throughout the day.

Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Red Bank Battlefield

100 Hessian Ave.

National Park, NJ 08063

Free to attend

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