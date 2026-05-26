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May 26, 2026

Butterfly Festival & Old-Fashioned Picnic will bring bug shows, food trucks and family fun to Red Bank Battlefield

The free Gloucester County event on July 11 will feature a butterfly release, live music, crafts, tours and picnic-style activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Butterflies
Monarch butterfly on flower Gary Bendig/Unsplash

Gloucester County’s Butterfly Festival & Old-Fashioned Picnic will return to Red Bank Battlefield on July 11 with bug shows, live music, crafts and family activities.

Butterflies, bug shows and picnic-style fun will take over Red Bank Battlefield in National Park, New Jersey, during Gloucester County’s free Butterfly Festival & Old-Fashioned Picnic on Saturday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will begin with a butterfly release at 11:15 a.m., followed by a full day of nature-themed programs and family activities. Guests can catch “Bugs on the Go” insect shows, talks about honey bees and native bees, and a butterfly parade later in the afternoon.

The event also will feature Butterfly House tours, historic house and battlefield tours, outdoor games, crafts, live music and a community art show.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic lunches, though food trucks also will be on site throughout the day.

Butterfly Festival & Old-Fashioned Picnic

Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Red Bank Battlefield
100 Hessian Ave.
National Park, NJ 08063
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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