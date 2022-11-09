With the election over, here's how to recycle campaign yard signs

The midterm elections have passed, and though votes are still being tallied in several Pennsylvania races, most of the winners have been declared. In the aftermath, many people are left with campaign lawn signs that no longer have much use.

Though signs made of cardboard or paper can be put out for curbside recycling collection, many are not recyclable. That includes those made of plastic film or coroplast, a hollow, plastic material that can withstand various weather conditions. These signs also typically come with metal stakes so they can be inserted into the ground.

Coroplast is not a recyclable material and the metal stakes can damage sorting equipment used by recycling collection companies.

Yet, there are few ways for residents in the Philadelphia region to recycle or repurpose these signs. Philadelphia is among the many municipalities in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey that do not provide a place for residents to properly discard them.

Montgomery County is again hosting its Campaign Sign Recycling Drop-Off Program. Through Tuesday, Nov. 15, people can discard paperboard and plastic signs with metal stands at 16 drop-off locations during their normal business hours.

Here is the list of the collection sites where people can take their campaign signs:

• Abington Township Highway Yard: 2201 Florey Lane, Abington

• Cheltenham Township Public Works Facility: 8101 Old York Road, Elkins Park

• Borough of Collegeville Municipal Building: 491 E. Main St., Collegeville

• Douglass Township Recycling Center: 108 Municipal Dr., Gilbertsville

• Hatfield Township Building: 1950 School Road, Hatfield

• Horsham Township Municipal Building: 1025 Horsham Road, Horsham

• Lower Merion Transfer Station: 1300 N. Woodbine Ave., Penn Valley

• Lower Providence Township Public Works Facility: 500 Church Road, Eagleville

• Lower Salford Township Muncipal Building: 379 Main St., Harleysville

• Montgomery County Democratic Committee Headquarters: 21 E. Airy St., Norristown

• Skippack Township Building: 4089 Heckler Road, Skippack

• Upper Dublin Township Library: 520 Virginia Dr., Fort Washington

• Whitemarsh Township Administration Building: 616 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill

• Whitpain Township Administration Building: 960 Wentz Road, Blue Bell