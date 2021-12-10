More Health:

December 10, 2021

Unpaid caregiving services taking a heavy financial toll on Pennsylvania, report finds

The state ranks among those with the most income lost to caretaking; New Jersey is among the middle of the pack

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Caregiving Finances
Caregiving Economic Impact Matthias Zomer/Pexels

About 51 million Americans who are elderly or have a serious health condition require caregiving services, according to a Blue Cross Blue Shield report.

Unpaid caregiving services cost the U.S. economy about $264 billion every year, and that impact is particularly felt in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is on of nine states with more than 17.8% of its population in need of a caretaker, according to a new Blue Cross Blue Shield report. It also ranks among the eight states with the highest percentages of income lost to caregiving, at more than 1.75%.  

New Jersey has at least 15.6% — the national average — of its total population requiring caregiver services. It is among 17 states that loses at least 1.5% – but no more than 1.75% – of its total income to caregiving. 

At the local level, every county in the Philadelphia region has at least 15.6% of its population in need of a caretaker. They lost all lose at least 1.5% of their total income to caregiving services. 

About 51 million Americans who are elderly or have a serious health condition require caregiving services, according to the report. To meet this need, many people are providing unpaid services. 

A survey conducted last year by Archangels found that 61% of Americans were working as unpaid caretakers or looking out for a friend, neighbor or family member. More than half of them would not have identified as a caregiver prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made the practice more difficult.

The uptick in unpaid caretakers has led to greater financial stress, feelings of isolation and reliance on negative coping mechanisms like alcohol, medication and food, the survey found.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield report looked at the direct and indirect economic impacts of caregiving. The direct impact accounts for time spent caretaking and its influence on decisions regarding work, absenteeism and productivity. Indirect impact involves poor health outcomes associated with the demands of providing such services.

The direct impact of unpaid caregiving resulted in roughly $44 billion in lost income, according to the report. The estimated indirect effect was $221 billion.

Additionally, more than 65,000 jobs were lost and almost 800,000 uncompensated caregivers reported absentee issues at work. The report also found workplace absences increase by 40% in the months after caregiving begins.

"Caregivers are an invisible workforce," said Dr. Richard Snyder, chief medical officer for Independence Blue Cross. "Time spent caregiving directly impacts caregivers' work, pay and overall health. It's imperative we find innovative ways to better support caregivers, help them stay healthy and ensure the overall health of our communities and the economy."

Previous research has found unpaid caregivers are more prone to poorer health conditions.

A Blue Cross Blue Shield report released last September found caregivers are 26% more likely to suffer from poorer health compared to non-caregivers. Millennial caretakers are more likely than other populations to have stress-related conditions like anxiety, hypertension, depression and obesity, as well as higher rates of hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

A separate Blue Cross Blue Shield survey found 25% of unpaid caregivers are feeling more stress trying to balance work and family commitments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control found in February 2020 that close to 20% of uncompensated caregivers reported being in fair or poor health.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Caregiving Finances Philadelphia Pennsylvania New Jersey Blue Cross Blue Shield Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Close-up of a man having PCR test at medical clinic

What “mild COVID-19 symptoms” actually means
Independence in-home testing

Independence Blue cross offering a variety of health plans with free virtual care during Open Enrollment

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Both Hurts and Minshew may be able to help Eagles moving forward
Hurts-Minshew-Eagles_120921_usat

Real Estate

Philly’s Tacony neighborhood becoming popular choice for first-time homebuyers
Limited - Tacony Home 11.9.21

Environment

New PGW study maps out scenarios for success in reducing carbon emissions
Gas Works

Women's Health

Digestive issues are common in menopause, but a woman's race may play a role in their severity
Menopause Symptoms GI

Celebrities

Rob McElhenney reveals 'very serious' foot injury suffered over Thanksgiving weekend
Rob McElhenney Jimmy Kimmel Live

Holiday

Fishtown Pickle Project hosting quirky, 7-course, holiday feast as alternative to traditional seven fishes
Fishtown Feast of 7 Pickles

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved