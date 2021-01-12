Former CBS3 anchor Jessica Dean named Capitol Hill correspondent for CNN

Starting next Wednesday, Philly residents will see a familiar face when watching CNN's political coverage on Capitol Hill.

Former CBS3 anchor Jessica Dean will be joining the cable news network's Capitol Hill team as a correspondent on Jan. 20, CNN announced on Monday.

Dean's promotion to congressional correspondent is one of several new assignments at CNN that will take effect when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office next week.

Dean confirmed Monday's announcement on Twitter that she will be one of five journalists assigned to cover the Democratic-controlled Congress during the incoming Biden administration.

Since joining CNN in 2018, Dean has served as a Washington correspondent and most recently covered Biden's presidential campaign.

Before jumping to the cable news network, Dean spent five years as an "Eyewitness News" reporter and co-anchor of CBS3's weekday evening newscasts at 5, 6, and 11 p.m. She also anchored the 10 p.m. newscast on CW Philly 57.

Dean's political coverage started well before joining CNN's Washington, D.C. bureau. She began covering state politics as an anchor and reporter in her hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas, according to her CNN biography page.

During her five-year run at CBS3, Dean anchored at both the Democratic National Convention in Philly and the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016, as well as at former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's headquarters in New York City on election night that year.

In 2017, Dean anchored at President Donald Trump's inauguration and moderated one of New Jersey's two gubernatorial debates.

The 35-year-old Dean is a graduate of the University of Southern California and married to Blake Rutherford, a former campaign staffer for President Bill Clinton who has remained involved in Democratic politics.