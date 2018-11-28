These professional athletes created their own clean supplement brand

November 28, 2018
For most people interested in health, an affinity toward vitamins and supplements are likely to come and go throughout your life. Sometimes you feel like they work, while other times it feels as though these pills are a senseless waste of money that literally go down the toilet. Plus, there's often a question of the quality and regulation of some supplements.
Professional athletes aren't exempt from this sort of questioning either, which led to the creation of Ladder, a new subscription-based, direct-to-consumer wellness and supplement brand. Created by LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lindsey Vonn and Cindy Crawford, along with a panel of nutrition and fitness experts, Ladder aims to provide people with a protein powder or a clean energy booster they can trust.
Ladder was created for top-notch elite athletes but also designed to seamlessly fit into any sort of lifestyle. Ladder products, which the creators assure are free of "proprietary blends" and artificial sweeteners, are all NSF Certified for Sport — which means labels are verified as accurate, the products are free from toxins and contaminants, and there are no banned substances.
RELATED READS: Protein bar hack turns your healthy snack into dessert-like experience