November 28, 2018

These professional athletes created their own clean supplement brand

LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more teamed up to create the subscription-based service

By Bailey King
Wellness Supplements
lebron-ladder-supplements-usa-today-sports Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

Nov 25, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter of the Lakers 108-104 loss to the Orlando Magic at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

For most people interested in health, an affinity toward vitamins and supplements are likely to come and go throughout your life. Sometimes you feel like they work, while other times it feels as though these pills are a senseless waste of money that literally go down the toilet. Plus, there's often a question of the quality and regulation of some supplements.

Professional athletes aren't exempt from this sort of questioning either, which led to the creation of Ladder, a new subscription-based, direct-to-consumer wellness and supplement brand. Created by LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lindsey Vonn and Cindy Crawford, along with a panel of nutrition and fitness experts, Ladder aims to provide people with a protein powder or a clean energy booster they can trust. 

Ladder was created for top-notch elite athletes but also designed to seamlessly fit into any sort of lifestyle. Ladder products, which the creators assure are free of "proprietary blends" and artificial sweeteners, are all NSF Certified for Sport — which means labels are verified as accurate, the products are free from toxins and contaminants, and there are no banned substances.

RELATED READS: Protein bar hack turns your healthy snack into dessert-like experience

Products include both vegan plant protein and whey protein, which help build muscle and speed up recovery, as well as an energy supplement that helps you stay focused and alert and a greens supplement that boosts immunity, strengthens bones and reduces stress. 

To get started with your monthly Ladder subscription box, you'll have to complete the six-question quiz asking you about your health goals, eating habits, exercise practices and gender. With that information, Ladder is able to create a customized supplement package, with information on how to use each supplement as well as when to take it. 

Ladder recognizes that health and wellness is all about education, so the website will feature content platform full of science- and expert-backed information to answer questions and debunk some common nutrition myths.

Subscription costs range from $60 to $90 for two recommended products on a monthly, 30-day cycle of single-use supplement packets. 
Bailey King
