More Events:

November 11, 2025

‘Celestial Sips’ turns The Franklin Institute into a stargazing cocktail party

The museum’s adults-only event on Dec. 5 mixes rooftop stargazing, local cocktails and live music inside one of Philly’s most familiar landmarks.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Nightlife Science
The Franklin Institute - Science After Hours - Celestial Sips Uv Lucas/For The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute’s "Celestial Sips" brings cocktails and stargazing to Science After Hours.

The Franklin Institute’s after-hours series returns next month with a night designed for grown-ups who like a little science mixed with their social life. On Friday, Dec. 5, Science After Hours: Celestial Sips turns the museum into a nightlife destination filled with drinks, music and sky-high views.

From 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., guests can wander through the museum’s exhibits, sip cocktails from local distilleries and head to the rooftop deck to look through telescopes. Inside, chief astronomer Derrick Pitts and musician Keegan Tawa will guide planetarium shows about the stars overhead, while DJ Bobby Flowers spins R&B, disco and house inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.

Hands-on demos from the Monell Chemical Senses Center and the Penn Soft Earth Dynamics Lab add a playful, educational edge, and the trivia group Facts Machine will keep the crowd laughing with its science-themed game show. Wissahickon Brewing Co. even created a special beer just for the event.

Tickets are $40, or $35 for members, and food will be available for purchase. The event is 21 and over, and while there’s no formal dress code, guests are encouraged to bring some sparkle to fit the celestial theme.

Science After Hours: Celestial Sips

Friday, Dec. 5 from 7:30-11:30 p.m.
The Franklin Institute
222 N 20th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Must be 21+ to attend
Tickets: $40 ($35 for members)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Nightlife Science Philadelphia The Franklin Institute

Videos

Featured

Limited - Beneduce Vineyards_Fall

20 fun fall to-dos in New Jersey
Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Sasha Suda sues Philly Art Museum over her firing

Sasha Suda Lawsuit

Sponsored

Upgrading an old fireplace? Consider a gas insert.

Limited - The Stove Shop Image

Women's Health

Hormone therapy treatments for menopause no longer will carry warnings on heart disease, cancer

FDA hormone menopause

Food & Drink

Michelin-starred chef to try his hand at pizza in Philly

Scusi Pizza Northern Liberties

Nightlife

‘Celestial Sips’ turns The Franklin Institute into a stargazing cocktail party

The Franklin Institute - Science After Hours - Celestial Sips

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved