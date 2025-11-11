‘Celestial Sips’ turns The Franklin Institute into a stargazing cocktail party

The Franklin Institute’s after-hours series returns next month with a night designed for grown-ups who like a little science mixed with their social life. On Friday, Dec. 5, Science After Hours: Celestial Sips turns the museum into a nightlife destination filled with drinks, music and sky-high views.

From 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., guests can wander through the museum’s exhibits, sip cocktails from local distilleries and head to the rooftop deck to look through telescopes. Inside, chief astronomer Derrick Pitts and musician Keegan Tawa will guide planetarium shows about the stars overhead, while DJ Bobby Flowers spins R&B, disco and house inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.

Hands-on demos from the Monell Chemical Senses Center and the Penn Soft Earth Dynamics Lab add a playful, educational edge, and the trivia group Facts Machine will keep the crowd laughing with its science-themed game show. Wissahickon Brewing Co. even created a special beer just for the event.

Tickets are $40, or $35 for members, and food will be available for purchase. The event is 21 and over, and while there’s no formal dress code, guests are encouraged to bring some sparkle to fit the celestial theme.

Friday, Dec. 5 from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

The Franklin Institute

222 N 20th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Must be 21+ to attend

Tickets: $40 ($35 for members)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.