February 23, 2022

Center City District Sips returns this summer after two-year pause

The weekly happy hour event features discounted drinks and half-price appetizers at dozens of bars and restaurants

By Pat Ralph
Center City District Sips will return this summer for the first time since 2019. The happy hour event will feature discounted drinks and half-price appetizers.

One of Philadelphia's most popular summer hangouts is returning following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Center City District Sips will be back every Wednesday between June 1 and Aug. 31. The summer happy hour tradition will include $6 cocktails, $5 glasses of wine and $4 beers at dozens of Center City restaurants and bars. 

The featured spirit of this year's event is Hornitos Tequila. Half-price appetizers will again be available, too.

Center City District waived the entry fees for participating bars and restaurants in an effort to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete list of Sips locations and additional drink specials will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Center City Sips was last held in 2019. The event had upped the prices on its drinks and implemented new security measures to curb unruly behavior and excessive drinking, highlighted by an all-out brawl in 2017. 

The event also typically offers dinner discounts following happy hour and chances to win $200 gift cards.

Some of the most popular Center City Sips spots are Pagano's Market & Bar, Marathon 19th and Market, Uptown Beer Garden, Independence Beer Garden, Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center and Sampan.

Wednesdays, June 1 to Aug. 31
4:30-7 p.m.
Participating Center City bars and restaurants

Pat Ralph
