SEPTA resumes service to Center City

All SEPTA bus, subway and trolley routes running through Center City have returned to their regular service schedules after being suspended Monday due to demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd.

The service resumption coincided with the lifting of the citywide curfew at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Philadelphia will be subjected to a curfew for a fourth straight night beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The transit authority warned that service resumptions are subject to change.

Some stops on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, all transit sales offices remain closed except for offices located at Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street stations.

Additionally, services operating on modified schedules due to the coronavirus crisis, including Regional Rail, will continue doing so until further notice.

SEPTA suspended service to Center City at noon Monday due to protests against police brutality.