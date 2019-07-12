Multiple people injured when vehicle hits pedestrians near Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Multiple people were injured, at least two seriously, Friday afternoon when a vehicle hit pedestrians and another vehicle outside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City.

The incident happened at 10th and Sansom streets just after 4:00.

According to a statement from the hospital, Jefferson received eight patients from the accident late this afternoon. As of 5:20pm, two patients are listed in serious condition, one patient is in fair condition, and five patients are being evaluated.



A child reportedly was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, with "unstable vital signs", 6ABC reported.

One Twitter user captured the scene after the crash:

It was unclear Friday evening what had caused the crash.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

