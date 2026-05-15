Chance the Rapper will bring ‘Coloring Book’ anniversary tour to Philly

Chance the Rapper is bringing his "Coloring Book" 10th anniversary tour to The Fillmore this summer.

The Philadelphia stop is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, as part of a North American tour celebrating the 2016 mixtape that helped launch Chance into mainstream success.

“Coloring Book” blended gospel, hip-hop and soul influences and became one of the defining releases of the streaming era. The project also made history when Chance became the first independent artist to win a Grammy with a streaming-only release.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m., with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 19.

Saturday, Aug. 22

The Filmore Philadelphia

29 E Allen St.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

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