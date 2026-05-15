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May 15, 2026

Chance the Rapper will bring ‘Coloring Book’ anniversary tour to Philly

The Grammy-winning artist will perform at The Fillmore on Aug. 22.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Music
Chance the Rapper Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Chance the Rapper will perform at The Fillmore Philadelphia on Aug. 22 during a North American tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of his mixtape “Coloring Book.”

Chance the Rapper is bringing his "Coloring Book" 10th anniversary tour to The Fillmore this summer.

The Philadelphia stop is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, as part of a North American tour celebrating the 2016 mixtape that helped launch Chance into mainstream success.

“Coloring Book” blended gospel, hip-hop and soul influences and became one of the defining releases of the streaming era. The project also made history when Chance became the first independent artist to win a Grammy with a streaming-only release.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m., with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 19.

Chance the Rapper's "Coloring Book" Tour

Saturday, Aug. 22
The Filmore Philadelphia
29 E Allen St.
Philadelphia, PA 19123

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Music Chance the Rapper The Fillmore Philadelphia

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