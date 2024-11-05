More News:

November 05, 2024

Vending machine that lets people donate to Philly charities is coming to Fashion District

School supplies, clothing, toys and other items can be bought for local residents in need. Goats and chickens can be purchased for people in other countries.

By Michaela Althouse
Light World Machine Provided Image/Philadelphia Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Light of the World Giving Machine, which allows people to donate specific items to people in need through charities, will be installed at 901 Market St. in Philadelphia from Nov. 18 to Dec. 4.

For two weeks, a Center City vending machine will allow people to spend money on hot meals, toiletries and even animals instead of Snickers bars and other typical items. 

The Light of the World Giving Machine, set to appear at 901 Market St. in the Fashion District from Nov. 18 to Dec. 4, offers a way to donate specific items through charities that serve Philadelphia residents and people in other countries. 

The vending machine shows pictures of donation items instead of candy bars. Donors can purchase hot meals, SAT tutoring sessions, school supplies, toiletries, diapers, formula, clothing, toys and sports equipment to be given to local families in need or buy goats and chickens for people in other countries. Items begin at $5, and there's also an option to purchase everything in the machine. 

The vending machine doesn't contain the items; instead, it shows cards of the items. The cards drop to the bottom after donations are made, but they can't be grabbed by the purchasers. 

All of the funds will be sent to the participating charities which include Philabundance, Interfaith Philadelphia Zones of Peace, Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, The Ministry of Caring, Days for Girls and Mentors International. 

The Philadelphia Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organized the vending machine's installation and is covering its operating costs. Melanie Herway, the church's spokesperson, said it offers a more direct approach to donating. 

"You're buying specific items, so you know where your money's going in direct relation to the local community," Herway said.

The church will host events intended to draw people to donate, including a performance from its choir and appearances by Eagles players. 

Since 2017, World Giving machines have been $32 million worldwide. The local tie for each machine is important, Herway said, because it acts as a one-stop shop where donors can see the work of local organizations and donate to those that most resonate with them. 

"It gives you a feel for these great organizations that are doing so much good for the for the local community, and it's raising awareness for them, as well," Herway said. 

Michaela Althouse
