Charles Barkley to open steakhouse, cigar lounge at Valley Forge Casino Resort

Valley Forge Casino Resort is betting that opening a steakhouse and cigar lounge with the help of a Philadelphia sports icon will be a boon for business.

Sixers legend Charles Barkley is taking an "active role" in shaping the new establishments as part of a partnership with the King of Prussia casino, Boyd Gaming, the casino's parent company, said Tuesday.

"The Philadelphia area has always felt like home to me and I'm thrilled to bring something new to a community that's played such a big part in my life," Barkley said in a statement. "We're creating a spot that's fun, comfortable and full of personality. I want it to be the kind of place where people can unwind, share a great meal and feel that same energy and connection that makes that community so special."

Renderings of the steakhouse show a sleek, modern interior with abstract art pieces adorning the walls and elaborate light fixtures hanging over its dining tables. References to Barkley's 16-year NBA career also will be displayed.

The cigar lounge, to be located next door to the restaurant, will have dozens of humidors lining its walls, private lockers and a full bar contributing to a "club-like" atmosphere.

The casino declined to disclose the names of the steak house and cigar lounge, and their estimated timelines for completion.

"Plans are still under development and further details will be shared at a later time," Michelle Conron, vice president and chief of staff at Cashman & Associates, which represents Valley Forge Casino Resort, said in an email.

Valley Forge Casino Resort/Boyd Gaming Corporation Charles Barkley says his new cigar lounge at Valley Forge Casino Resort will be 'fun, comfortable and full of personality.'

Boyd Gaming will make annual contributions to the Charles Barkley Foundation, which funds education initiatives for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Boyd Gaming also has established a partnership with Redmont Distilling Co., Barkley's liquor brand.

"Charles Barkley's personality, charisma and love for Philadelphia make him an incredible partner and we are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to bring his vision to life at Valley Forge Casino Resort," Martha Morales, vice president and general manager of Valley Forge Casino Resort, said in a statement.

The casino is undergoing a multi-million dollar upgrade that is being completed in multiple phases. Over the summer, renovations on the 253-room Stardust Tower hotel were completed and a new comedy club opened. The casino floor is also being redesigned as part of the project.

"There's a lot of things happening in King of Prussia," Morales told Philadelphia Business Journal in May. "We can't be left behind."