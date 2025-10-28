More Culture:

October 28, 2025

Charles Barkley to open steakhouse, cigar lounge at Valley Forge Casino Resort

The 76ers legend vows the establishments will be 'fun, comfortable and full of personality.'

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Casinos
Charles Barkley Valley Forge Casino Valley Forge Casino Resort/Boyd Gaming Corporation

This rendering shows the steakhouse that Valley Forge Casino Resort is opening with 76ers legend Charles Barkley. An opening date has not been revealed.

Valley Forge Casino Resort is betting that opening a steakhouse and cigar lounge with the help of a Philadelphia sports icon will be a boon for business.

Sixers legend Charles Barkley is taking an "active role" in shaping the new establishments as part of a partnership with the King of Prussia casino, Boyd Gaming, the casino's parent company, said Tuesday.

MORE250 years ago, Ben Franklin met with a French spy in Old City to urge support for American independence

"The Philadelphia area has always felt like home to me and I'm thrilled to bring something new to a community that's played such a big part in my life," Barkley said in a statement. "We're creating a spot that's fun, comfortable and full of personality. I want it to be the kind of place where people can unwind, share a great meal and feel that same energy and connection that makes that community so special." 

Renderings of the steakhouse show a sleek, modern interior with abstract art pieces adorning the walls and elaborate light fixtures hanging over its dining tables. References to Barkley's 16-year NBA career also will be displayed.

The cigar lounge, to be located next door to the restaurant, will have dozens of humidors lining its walls, private lockers and a full bar contributing to a "club-like" atmosphere. 

The casino declined to disclose the names of the steak house and cigar lounge, and their estimated timelines for completion. 

"Plans are still under development and further details will be shared at a later time," Michelle Conron, vice president and chief of staff at Cashman & Associates, which represents Valley Forge Casino Resort, said in an email. 

charles barkley steakhouseValley Forge Casino Resort/Boyd Gaming Corporation

Charles Barkley says his new cigar lounge at Valley Forge Casino Resort will be 'fun, comfortable and full of personality.'


Boyd Gaming will make annual contributions to the Charles Barkley Foundation, which funds education initiatives for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Boyd Gaming also has established a partnership with Redmont Distilling Co., Barkley's liquor brand.

"Charles Barkley's personality, charisma and love for Philadelphia make him an incredible partner and we are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to bring his vision to life at Valley Forge Casino Resort," Martha Morales, vice president and general manager of Valley Forge Casino Resort, said in a statement.

The casino is undergoing a multi-million dollar upgrade that is being completed in multiple phases. Over the summer, renovations on the 253-room Stardust Tower hotel were completed and a new comedy club opened. The casino floor is also being redesigned as part of the project. 

"There's a lot of things happening in King of Prussia," Morales told Philadelphia Business Journal in May. "We can't be left behind." 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Casinos King of Prussia Restaurants Valley Forge Casino Resort Food & Drink Charles Barkley Cigars

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Fall Fests

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Haddonfield Fine Jewelers

Turn your unused valuables into cash at Haddonfield Fine Jewelers’ three-day buying event

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Multiple shooters suspected in Lincoln University shooting

LIncoln university shooting

Sponsored

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show returns Nov. 7-9

Limited - Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Health Stories

Kim Kardashian has a brain aneurysm — a hard-to-detect condition that often doesn't cause symptoms

Kim Kardashian Aneurysm

Books

Jake Tapper's new book tells story of extremist brought to justice

Jake Tapper Book

Performances

Opera Philadelphia to host week of free silent horror films with live organ music

Organist Peter Richard Conte photo by Ray Bailey.png

Eagles

The Eagles needed Tank Bigsby, and he trucked straight through the Giants

Tank-Bigsby-First-Down-Eagles-Giants-Week-8-NFL-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved